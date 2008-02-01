|
|
1946 Luscombe 8A
|Base/used Price:
|$13,000
|Engine make/model:
|Continental A65
|Horsepower for takeoff:
|65
|Fuel type:
|80
|Propeller make/type:
|Fixed/Pitch
|Landing gear type:
|Fixed/Conventional
|Max ramp weight (lbs.):
|1260
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|1260
|Max landing weight (lbs.):
|1260
|Empty weight (lbs.):
|750
|Useful load (lbs.):
|510
|Payload, full fuel (lbs.):
|360
|Usable fuel (gals.):
|25
|Oil capacity (qts.):
|6
|Wingspan:
|34 ft. 7 in.
|Overall length:
|20 ft.
|Height:
|5 ft. 10 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|140
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|9.0
|Power loading (lbs./hp.):
|19.4
|Seating capacity:
|2
|Cabin width (in.):
|39
|Cabin height (in.):
|41
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|80
|
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power:
|78
|*65% power:
|72
|*55% power:
|65
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power:
|390
|*65% power:
|490
|*55% power:
|520
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|4.0
|*65% power:
|3.2
|*55% power:
|2.8
|Estimated endurance (65% power w/1 hr reserve) (hrs):
|7.0
|Stall speed (flaps up) (knots):
|37
|Best rate of climb (fpm):
|550
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|14,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|1050
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|450
|all specs are standard unless noted otherwise
|* Estimated
One thought on “1946 Luscombe 8A”
Your writing is fine and gives food for thought. I hope that Ill have a lot more time to read your articles. Regards. I wish you which you often publish new texts.