1946 Luscombe 8A

Base/used Price: $13,000
Engine make/model: Continental A65
Horsepower for takeoff: 65
Fuel type: 80
Propeller make/type: Fixed/Pitch
Landing gear type: Fixed/Conventional
Max ramp weight (lbs.): 1260
Gross weight (lbs.): 1260
Max landing weight (lbs.): 1260
Empty weight (lbs.): 750
Useful load (lbs.): 510
Payload, full fuel (lbs.): 360
Usable fuel (gals.): 25
Oil capacity (qts.): 6
Wingspan: 34 ft. 7 in.
Overall length: 20 ft.
Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 140
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 9.0
Power loading (lbs./hp.): 19.4
Seating capacity: 2
Cabin width (in.): 39
Cabin height (in.): 41
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 80
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power: 78
*65% power: 72
*55% power: 65
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power: 390
*65% power: 490
*55% power: 520
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 4.0
*65% power: 3.2
*55% power: 2.8
   
Estimated endurance (65% power w/1 hr reserve) (hrs): 7.0
Stall speed (flaps up) (knots): 37
Best rate of climb (fpm): 550
Service ceiling (ft.): 14,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 1050
Landing ground roll (ft.): 450
 
all specs are standard unless noted otherwise
* Estimated

