Cessna 170B

cessna
Base/used Price: $35,000
Engine make/model: Continenal C-145
[email protected]@takeoff: [email protected]@SL
Horsepower for takeoff: 145
TBO hrs.: 1800
Fuel type: 80/87 Autogas STC
Propeller type/diameter: McCauley two-blade fixed
Landing gear type: Conventional
Max ramp weight (lbs.): 2200
Gross weight (lbs.): 2200
Landing weight (lbs.): 2200
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1220
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 980
Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.): 728
Usable fuel (gals.): 37
Oil capacity (qts.): 8
Wingspan: 36 ft.
Overall length: 25 ft.
Height: 6 ft. 5 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 174.6
Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.): 12.6
Power loading (lbs./hp.): 15
Wheel size (in.): 6.00 x 6
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin doors: 2
Cabin width (in.): 40
Cabin height (in.): 48
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 120
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power @ 5,000 ft.: 114
65% power @ 7,500 ft.: 109
55% power @ 7,500 ft.: 102
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nms):  
75% power: 325
65% power: 376
55% power: 437
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 9.6
65% power: 8.3
55% power: 7.0
   
Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs): 3.7
Stall speed (flaps up) (knots): 50
Stall speed (flaps down) (knots): 45
Best rate of climb (SL fpm): 660
Service ceiling (ft.): 14,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 650
Landing ground roll (ft.): 460
 

