Cessna 170B
|Base/used Price:
|$35,000
|Engine make/model:
|Continenal C-145
|[email protected]@takeoff:
|[email protected]@SL
|Horsepower for takeoff:
|145
|TBO hrs.:
|1800
|Fuel type:
|80/87 Autogas STC
|Propeller type/diameter:
|McCauley two-blade fixed
|Landing gear type:
|Conventional
|Max ramp weight (lbs.):
|2200
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|2200
|Landing weight (lbs.):
|2200
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1220
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|980
|Payload, full std. fuel (lbs.):
|728
|Usable fuel (gals.):
|37
|Oil capacity (qts.):
|8
|Wingspan:
|36 ft.
|Overall length:
|25 ft.
|Height:
|6 ft. 5 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|174.6
|Wing loading (lbs./sq. ft.):
|12.6
|Power loading (lbs./hp.):
|15
|Wheel size (in.):
|6.00 x 6
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin doors:
|2
|Cabin width (in.):
|40
|Cabin height (in.):
|48
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|120
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power @ 5,000 ft.:
|114
|65% power @ 7,500 ft.:
|109
|55% power @ 7,500 ft.:
|102
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nms):
|75% power:
|325
|65% power:
|376
|55% power:
|437
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|9.6
|65% power:
|8.3
|55% power:
|7.0
|Estimated endurance (65%) (hrs):
|3.7
|Stall speed (flaps up) (knots):
|50
|Stall speed (flaps down) (knots):
|45
|Best rate of climb (SL fpm):
|660
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|14,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|650
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|460
One thought on “Cessna 170B”
what is the oswalds efficiency and Cd,0 of cessna 170?