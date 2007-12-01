|
|
Cessna 1979 182 Turbo Skylane RG
|Engine make/model:
|Lyc. O-540-L3C5D
|Horsepower:
|235
|TBO hrs.:
|2000
|Propeller:
|Const. spd.
|Landing gear type:
|Tri/Retr.
|Gross weight (lbs.):
|3100
|Empty weight, std. (lbs.):
|1844
|Useful load, std. (lbs.):
|1256
|Fuel (gals.):
|88
|Wingspan:
|35 ft. 10 in.
|Overall length:
|28 ft. 7.5 in.
|Height:
|8 ft. 11 in.
|Wing area (sq. ft.):
|174
|Seating capacity:
|4
|Cabin width (in.):
|42
|Cabin height (in.):
|48.5
|Baggage capacity (lbs.):
|200
|
PERFORMANCE
|Cruise speed (kts.):
|75% power:
|173
|65% power:
|162
|Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):
|75% power:
|825
|65% power:
|905
|Fuel consumption (gph):
|75% power:
|14.2
|65% power:
|12.4
|Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve):
|6 hrs.
|Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots):
|50
|Best rate of climb (fpm):
|1040
|Service ceiling (ft.):
|20,000
|Takeoff ground roll (ft.):
|820
|Landing ground roll (ft.):
|600
One thought on “Cessna 1979 182 Turbo Skylane RG”
How do i jack my 79 c-tr182 to swing the gear