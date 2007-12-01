Cessna 1979 182 Turbo Skylane RG

By Staff

cessna
Engine make/model: Lyc. O-540-L3C5D
Horsepower: 235
TBO hrs.: 2000
Propeller: Const. spd. 
Landing gear type: Tri/Retr.
Gross weight (lbs.): 3100
Empty weight, std. (lbs.): 1844
Useful load, std. (lbs.): 1256
Fuel (gals.): 88
Wingspan: 35 ft. 10 in.
Overall length: 28 ft. 7.5 in.
Height: 8 ft. 11 in.
Wing area (sq. ft.): 174
Seating capacity: 4
Cabin width (in.): 42
Cabin height (in.): 48.5
Baggage capacity (lbs.): 200
 
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed (kts.):  
75% power: 173
65% power: 162
   
Max range (w/ reserve) (nm):  
75% power: 825
65% power: 905
   
Fuel consumption (gph):  
75% power: 14.2
65% power: 12.4
   
Estimated endurance (65% power with 1-hr. reserve): 6 hrs.
Stall speed (gear, flaps down) (knots): 50
Best rate of climb (fpm): 1040
Service ceiling (ft.): 20,000
Takeoff ground roll (ft.): 820
Landing ground roll (ft.): 600
 

One thought on “Cessna 1979 182 Turbo Skylane RG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *