Since 1928, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has trained over 130,000 pilots and technicians between our Tulsa, Oklahoma and Los Angeles, California based campuses from all fifty states and over sixty-two foreign countries.

Our goal is to provide students with excellent career opportunities in the aviation industry. To accomplish this goal, Spartan is committed to provide high-quality technical education through Spartan’s knowledgeable faculty, as well as staying on top of the evolving technology in the industries we serve.

We are a leading aviation technology college offering students diploma, associate and bachelor’s degree programs in the following areas of study: Aviation Flight, Aviation Maintenance (Airframe and Powerplant), Aviation Electronics Technology, Nondestructive Testing, and Quality Control, as well as Aviation Technology Management.

Our flight program is one of the most efficient routes to becoming an airline pilot for the career-minded student. In just 12 months a student can become a CFI, and then while working as a CFI finish their hours and obtain a bachelor’s degree. From beginning to end the student can obtain all necessary ratings and certifications, all required flight hours needed to obtain their ATP and earn their Bachelor’s degree in just 33-36 months.

Spartan is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and has Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for both the Flight and Aviation Maintenance programs.

We have been providing quality education and training for active duty and veterans of the armed forces since 1928. Our programs are approved for veterans benefits including: Chapter 33 G.I. Bill (Post 911 G.I. Bill), Chapter 1606 (for Reserves/Guard not Activity Duty), Chapter 1607 (for Reserves/Active Duty), Chapter 35 Dependent Educational Assistance, Montgomery G.I. Bill, and Veterans Administration Vocational Rehabilitation. In addition, Spartan is a member of the Service members Opportunity Colleges and participates in the Yellow Ribbon program.

Website: www.spartan.edu

Contact: 800-331-1204