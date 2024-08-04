1973 Grumman American AA-5 Traveler

A 120-knot cruising speed, room for four, outstanding visibility, and crisp handling define today’s bargain. Manufactured by Grumman American, this AA-5 Traveler offers the simplicity of a 172 with a cruise speed approaching that of a similarly-powered Mooney. Best of all, it comes in at a competitive price and is available for $83,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Introduced in 1971 and manufactured through 1976, the 150-hp Traveler was Grumman’s first version of the AA-5. Because it had less power than later versions, these earlier examples can be had for tens of thousands of dollars less - but this particular example supplements that lower price with a 160-hp upgrade and a Powerflow exhaust for increased performance.

Known for snappy, responsive handling and a panoramic view out of the sliding canopy that can be partially opened in flight, the AA-5 provides a flying experience far different than that of the usual Cessnas and Pipers. The smooth, bonded aluminum skin minimizes drag, enabling reasonably quick cruise speeds without the added insurance and maintenance expenses that come with retractable gear.

With only 2,537 hours on the airframe and a mid-time Lycoming engine, this AA-5 will likely provide its new owner with many years of reliable service. That owner can also rest assured that parts are readily available from multiple sources while enjoying a vibrant owner community that happily lends advice and expertise to new owners.

Inside, a handsome, clean, gray scheme provides a modern look. The panel is cleanly laid out and includes multiple GPS units as well as a wing leveler/autopilot that’s coupled to NAV and GPS, making for easy long-distance cross-country trips.