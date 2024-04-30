Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2003 Zenith CH 2000 Alarus

Today’s bargain offers a rare combination—a relatively low price and a relatively new airframe. Derived from the homebuilt Zenith CH640, it was introduced as a certificated type in the mid-1990s, and some 53 appear on the FAA registry today. Today’s example was manufactured in 2003, making it one of the newest certificated aircraft for the dollar on the market today at $48,500 on AircraftForSale.

This Alarus has flown an average of 228 hours per year since new, logging 4,336 hours total. The engine is a 115-horsepower Lycoming O-235, with nearly 500 hours remaining until the recommended time before overhaul (TBO) is reached. A proven and common engine type found in the Cessna 152, Piper Tomahawk, and Grumman AA-1, it has the reputation of being easy to own and having good parts availability.

Inside, the Alarus is far roomier than comparable two-place types. At 46” wide, the cabin is a full 8 inches wider than a Cessna 150 and is even wider than a 182. It is, in fact, only three inches narrower than a big Piper Cherokee Six. Gullwing doors make for easy entry and exit, and outward visibility easily bests most high-wing Cessnas.

The panel is neat and orderly, particularly when compared to most older aircraft types at this price range. A traditional “six-pack” of primary instruments is centered in front of the pilot, and an easily accessible radio stack is positioned in front of the passenger. Engine gauges are similarly arranged in a clean stack, making it easy to scan for information.

At a price that is typically associated with tired, worn-out types from the 1950s and 1960s, this Alarus provides a more modern flying experience with an airframe, accessories, wiring, and controls that should provide decades of trouble-free flying.

