Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza

Today’s bargain provides timeless style and legitimate cross-country capability in a package that would be welcome at any vintage aircraft fly-in. Introduced in 1947, the Bonanza reshaped general aviation, and the example featured here is one of the first in a series of nearly 20,000 aircraft.

Pilots interested in a classic cross-country machine with vintage style should consider this 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza, which is available for $64,500 on AircraftForSale.

With the classic V-tail and the small triangular third cabin window, this Bonanza is unmistakably one of the early models but has been updated with a more contemporary paint scheme. Claimed to have always been hangared in a dry climate, the presence of corrosion is less likely than in other examples. To remove any doubt, the seller will provide a fresh annual inspection to the new buyer when the sale is complete.

The VFR panel is relatively basic in function, but what it lacks in IFR capability, it makes up for in retro style. Both the panel and glareshield are color-matched to the exterior paint, and the classic polished piano keys have been retained to maintain the airplane’s original, authentic aesthetic. While the radio stack is modest by modern standards, the radios and transponder are arranged in a neat stack that is more straightforward to update compared with other aircraft types.

Under the cowl, this Bonanza’s 6-cylinder Continental has been updated with a 60-amp alternator to handle the addition of future electrical equipment or accessories. The engine has 925 hours since major overhaul, and the original propeller has been replaced with a hydraulic Hartzell, making future maintenance and parts sourcing far easier.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].