Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1949 Cessna 140A

Of all the small, two-place taildraggers manufactured after WWII, the Cessna 140 stands out. Docile, forgiving handling characteristics, common, easily-maintained engines, and ample parts availability define the small Cessna, making it one of the easiest airplanes to own. Among all the nearly 8,000 140s manufactured between 1946 and 1951, the A-model stands out as the most desirable version of all — and at $37,500, today’s bargain is among the more affordable examples available today.

Compared to earlier 140s, the 140A incorporates some of the best characteristics of the 140 line. An all-metal wing eliminates any concern of costly fabric replacement, redesigned flaps are far more effective than the predecessors, and the panel is the stylish, art-deco style with the chrome piano key levers. Of all the 140s, it’s easy to see why the A-model is so desirable.

This particular example has only 2,000 hours on the airframe, and at 900 hours since major overhaul, the Continental C90 engine has over 1,000 hours remaining until the next overhaul is due. Although the C90 has ten fewer horsepower than the common O-200, 140 owners largely prefer the C90 as it is certified to utilize larger-diameter propellers than the O-200, resulting in more thrust and, accordingly, better takeoff and climb performance.

Inside, the retro panel is clean and largely unmolested, enabling the new owner to update the radio stack or upgrade to non-gyro instruments while maintaining the vintage aesthetic. A handsome red and creme paint scheme looks good without requiring weeks of tiring polishing every year. With complete logs dating back to 1949, this 140A is likely to deliver decades of flying fun to its next owner.