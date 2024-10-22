Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1969 Cessna 150K

If you’re looking for a first airplane that’s economical to own, easy to fly, and perfectly suited to bopping around for fun on nice weekends, it’s tough to beat the legendary Cessna 150.

Many 150s have been used and abused as trainers for decades upon decades, so it can be difficult to find clean, low-time examples. Fortunately, today’s bargain is precisely that, with only 2,370 hours total time on the airframe, and it can be yours on Aircraft For Sale for a reasonable $44,900.

Despite the 150's popularity, those in this condition don’t appear every day. This example received a sharp repaint in 2015, an improvement that can easily cost $25,000—or half the asking price of this entire airplane. The rudder, elevators, and wingtips sport a cheerful checkered pattern reminiscent of the 150 Aerobat.

In addition to a relatively recent repaint and low airframe total time, this 150 also includes some fun mods, such as drooped wing tips and bubble windows that provide a bit more shoulder room as well as an easier means of seeing downward when looking out the side window. An annual inspection completed in September included a new battery, spark plugs, mag harness, main tires, and mufflers—more items the next owner won’t have to worry about for quite some time.

A Garmin 696 GPS handles navigation duties while a uAvionix tailBeacon provides ADS-B Out. It’s unclear whether the seats have been reupholstered or they’ve simply remained in like-new condition since rolling out of the factory in 1969.

With such low airframe time, 1,379 hours on the Continental O-200 and only 115 hours since prop overhaul, this clean 150 is likely to provide its next owner with decades of flying fun.