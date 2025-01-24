5 Aviation Events to Attend in 2025

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh | July 21-27

I would be remiss if I didn’t start this list off with the world’s largest airshow and fly-in. For one week at the end of every July, 600,000 aviation enthusiasts from all over the world gather at Wittman Field (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for a party like no other. Aside from being able to lay eyes on almost any airplane you could imagine, AirVenture features a top-notch daily airshow, educational seminars, a seaplane base, two nighttime airshows, and some of the best root beer floats and cheese curds money can buy. If you can only pick one of these events to attend this year, I highly recommend prioritizing “the world’s greatest aviation celebration” over any other event.

Triple Tree Fly-In | September 22-28

If you’re located anywhere close to Greenville, South Carolina, Triple Tree Aerodrome’s annual Triple Tree Fly-In is a nonnegotiable. Even if you aren’t close to Triple Tree, I wholeheartedly believe every aviator needs to make the flight at least once. Triple Tree has a 7,000-foot grass runway that rivals the grass of the Augusta National Golf Club. Each year, approximately 1,000 airplanes fly in for Triple Tree’s famous fun, fellowship, and hospitality. Unlike AirVenture, this event operates at a much slower pace without the commercial feel of larger events. Attendees are encouraged to sit back, relax, judge landings, and enjoy the company of their friends and family. Although there are a few seminars and activities throughout the day, the bulk of the fun happens in the evening with unique, delicious dinners consisting of barbeque, steak, and even samplings of all the best dishes of the area.

National Championship Air Races | September 10-14

Although the National Championship Air Races are no longer being held at the iconic Reno-Stead Airport (KRTS) in Nevada, the Reno Air Racing Association is kicking off a new chapter for air racing in Roswell, New Mexico, in September. If you have yet to witness air racing in action, this event is an absolute must. Complete with seven different classes of aircraft, exceeding speeds of 500 mph, nothing compares to witnessing the “world’s fastest motor sport” in the flesh. Whether you’re interested in seeing Hawker Sea Furies speed around the pylons or a small homebuilt powered by a Continental O-200, there is something for every pilot and/or enthusiast to enjoy.

Pacific Coast Dream Machines | April 27

If you love all things with an engine, you won’t want to miss the Pacific Coast Dream Machines event at Half Moon Bay (KHAF) in California. Comprised of classic cars, tractors, motorcycles, and, yes, airplanes, this show is an action-packed day of fun in a stunning location on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. Featuring historical aircraft such as the North American P-51 Mustang, all the way to larger birds such as the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Douglas C-47 Skytrains, this event is sure to grab your attention. If little ones are tagging along, there is an area to keep them busy while you rock out to one of the many bands that will be performing as well.

History lovers, this is the event for you. Honoring America’s greatest generation, the Ray Fagen Memorial Airshow at the Fagen Fighters World War II Museum in Granite Falls, Minnesota, is a patriotic show featuring some of the country’s rarest warbirds including the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and Curtiss SB2-C Helldiver. Veterans are at the heart of the event and are honored throughout the show with interviews and even rides in these historic airplanes. The airshow features stunning acts including demonstrations from the Tora, Tora, Tora airshow team and aviation greats like Matt Younkin and Bernie Vasquez. Before leaving the show, make sure to take a walk through the museum where you’ll find rare pieces of history including an authentic German boxcar that was used to transport Jews to concentration camps.

Honorable Mentions

Start off your fly-in season in Lakeland, Florida, with the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo on April 1-6.

Antique lovers won’t want to miss out on the Antique Airplane Association’s fly-in in Blakesburg, Iowa, on August 27-September 1.

Arizonians, make sure to add the Buckeye Air Fair to your calendar February 14-16 in Arizona.

Seaplane lovers don’t miss out on the International Seaplane Fly-In in Moosehead Lake, Maine, sometime in September.