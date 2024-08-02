NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1946 Cessna 140

Economical flying doesn’t have to be boring.

Jason McDowell

Own a piece of early aviation history! [Photo: aircraftforsale.com]

In 2024, it’s becoming increasingly rare to find a solid airplane for under $30,000. Those that do exist commonly come in the form of less desirable models or small experimental types. But as a classic, certified taildragger with a low-time airframe, today’s 1946 Cessna 140 bucks the trend and is available for $27,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Economical flying doesn’t have to be boring. By combining the fuel-sipping Continental C85 engine with a proven taildragger configuration, the Cessna 140 has welcomed many pilots into the world of tailwheel flying. With a metalized wing, this particular example also eliminates the prospect of costly fabric replacement.

Inside, a basic VFR panel provides basic functionality with period-correct style. Red upholstery and seat belts match the red exterior paint, and the bare aluminum that adorns the rest of the airframe can be polished to a mirror finish to make this 140 a welcome guest at any fly-in.

With only 2,250 hours on the airframe and complete logs, the airplane’s entire history is a known quantity. And although the engine is close to the recommended time before overhaul (TBO), used midtime C85s are relatively inexpensive, and can be obtained for roughly half the price of a fresh overhaul. With that out of the way, this 140 will likely serve its next owner reliably for decades to come.

Learn more about 140 ownership here

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com

Bargain buys on AircraftForSaleCessnaCessna 140
