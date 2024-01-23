Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Applications Open for Summer Internships at National Air and Space Museum

Students can dive into various projects in the heart of Washington, D.C.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Interns Tyler Hall and Itzel Camacho work on the brake drums for the “Follow Me” Jeep in the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA. June 13, 2023. [Smithsonian photo by Mark Avino] [20230613.MA.063] [NASM2023-03482]

The National Air and Space Museum is inviting applications for its 2024 summer internship program, offering a dynamic opportunity for immersive learning in Washington, D.C. Interns will engage with renowned mentors across various museum disciplines, working alongside accomplished professionals and iconic artifacts.

There are many opportunities for applicants interested in experience in non-flight, aviation-related disciplines, from history research to communications and media. 

Some key details:

  • Duration: 10 weeks, early June to early August
  • Work format: Full-time, with on-site or hybrid options in the D.C. area
  • Stipend: $7,000
  • Application deadline: February 29

To qualify for an internship, applicants must be high school graduates enrolled in, or recently graduated from, a degree program at an accredited college or university. Strong academic records are expected, and international applications are welcome.

Some of the aviation-related internship projects include:

  • Archival research: Military aviation
  • Center for Earth and Planetary Studies: Distribution of geologic structures on Europa
  • Center for Earth and Planetary Studies: Titan’s tectonic history
  • Communications: Communications and social media
  • Communications: Digital content and accessibility
  • Education: Astronomy
  • Education: S.H.E. Can STEAM Aviation Camp
  • Education: Soar Together family programs
  • Graphic design: Publications and marketing

For detailed project descriptions and application information, visit the museum’s website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in