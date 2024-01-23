Applications Open for Summer Internships at National Air and Space Museum

The National Air and Space Museum is inviting applications for its 2024 summer internship program, offering a dynamic opportunity for immersive learning in Washington, D.C. Interns will engage with renowned mentors across various museum disciplines, working alongside accomplished professionals and iconic artifacts.

There are many opportunities for applicants interested in experience in non-flight, aviation-related disciplines, from history research to communications and media.

Some key details:

Duration: 10 weeks, early June to early August

Work format: Full-time, with on-site or hybrid options in the D.C. area

Stipend: $7,000

Application deadline: February 29

To qualify for an internship, applicants must be high school graduates enrolled in, or recently graduated from, a degree program at an accredited college or university. Strong academic records are expected, and international applications are welcome.

Some of the aviation-related internship projects include:

Archival research: Military aviation

Center for Earth and Planetary Studies: Distribution of geologic structures on Europa

Center for Earth and Planetary Studies: Titan’s tectonic history

Communications: Communications and social media

Communications: Digital content and accessibility

Education: Astronomy

Education: S.H.E. Can STEAM Aviation Camp

Education: Soar Together family programs

Graphic design: Publications and marketing

For detailed project descriptions and application information, visit the museum’s website.