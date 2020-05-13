And Then This Happened…Lasts

Here are some things you'll (likely) never see again.
By Plane & Pilot

A dozen things that will (in most cases) never be done again. For many of them, that is a very good thing. For others, it’s bittersweet.

Back in 1941, engineers wanted to know how much improvement to takeoff performance strapping a small rocket to the side of an Ercoupe could make. Answer: a lot. The test, conducted at March Field in Southern California, used a solid fuel rocket—yes, they still call it a JATO (jet-assisted takeoff) and not a RATO—that put out a modest 28 pounds of thrust for 12 seconds. Doesn’t sound like much, but that Ercoupe really went up fast! 

