April 2020 Crossword Key

Across

1 Palindromic company that created the Celera 500

3 Super-accurate sat/ground navaid

6 ATP, perhaps

9 A combined up/down and side-to-side control surface

10 Pilots do it for weather

12 Drink enjoyed at HDK?

13 How Han is flying

18 Knowing where you are (abbr.)

19 Partner of “Avoid”

20 What you’re on when you cross the needles

22 Three letters for Max Conrad’s airport

24 What you do in an updraft

25 Southern West Coast city (abbr.)

26 Kind of tank

27 It built Bobcats and Bird Dogs

29 Those with more than 200 horses (abbr.)

31 IFR with a five-pack? (two words)

34 Aviation humorist educator Rod

35 ___ wing

36 Ethanol can mess with this

Down

1 Land beyond a runway

2 Fine-tune

4 What most small planes lack

5 Proficiency

6 __ flight checklist

7 Power problem

8 Airspaces established outside Class A airspace for military use (abbr.)

11 Observe as part of ADM

14 Desert diversions?

15 Ways to get connected, briefly

16 A thing pilots have about speed

17 Doing this at night is risky

20 Mind this distance between wing and control surface

21 Give out, as an engine

23 Symbol for nickel

28 Approaches

29 In this place

30 Plots do this more for planning than conspiring

31 Captain’s announcement device

32 Profit for investors (abbr.)

33 Record