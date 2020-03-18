April 2020 Crossword Key

April 2020 Crossword Puzzle

Across

    1  Palindromic company that created the Celera 500

    3  Super-accurate sat/ground navaid

    6  ATP, perhaps

    9  A combined up/down and side-to-side control surface

  10  Pilots do it for weather

  12  Drink enjoyed at HDK?

  13  How Han is flying

  18  Knowing where you are (abbr.)

  19  Partner of “Avoid”

  20  What you’re on when you cross the needles

  22  Three letters for Max Conrad’s airport

  24  What you do in an updraft

  25  Southern West Coast city (abbr.)

  26  Kind of tank

  27  It built Bobcats and Bird Dogs

  29  Those with more than 200 horses (abbr.)

  31  IFR with a five-pack? (two words)

  34  Aviation humorist educator Rod

  35  ___ wing

  36  Ethanol can mess with this

 

Down

    1  Land beyond a runway

    2  Fine-tune

    4  What most small planes lack

    5  Proficiency

    6  __ flight checklist

    7  Power problem

    8  Airspaces established outside Class A airspace for military use (abbr.)

  11  Observe as part of ADM

  14  Desert diversions?

  15  Ways to get connected, briefly

  16  A thing pilots have about speed

  17  Doing this at night is risky

  20  Mind this distance between wing and control surface

  21  Give out, as an engine

  23  Symbol for nickel

  28  Approaches

  29  In this place

  30  Plots do this more for planning than conspiring

  31  Captain’s announcement device

  32  Profit for investors (abbr.)

  33  Record

