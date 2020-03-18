April 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 Palindromic company that created the Celera 500
3 Super-accurate sat/ground navaid
6 ATP, perhaps
9 A combined up/down and side-to-side control surface
10 Pilots do it for weather
12 Drink enjoyed at HDK?
13 How Han is flying
18 Knowing where you are (abbr.)
19 Partner of “Avoid”
20 What you’re on when you cross the needles
22 Three letters for Max Conrad’s airport
24 What you do in an updraft
25 Southern West Coast city (abbr.)
26 Kind of tank
27 It built Bobcats and Bird Dogs
29 Those with more than 200 horses (abbr.)
31 IFR with a five-pack? (two words)
34 Aviation humorist educator Rod
35 ___ wing
36 Ethanol can mess with this
Down
1 Land beyond a runway
2 Fine-tune
4 What most small planes lack
5 Proficiency
6 __ flight checklist
7 Power problem
8 Airspaces established outside Class A airspace for military use (abbr.)
11 Observe as part of ADM
14 Desert diversions?
15 Ways to get connected, briefly
16 A thing pilots have about speed
17 Doing this at night is risky
20 Mind this distance between wing and control surface
21 Give out, as an engine
23 Symbol for nickel
28 Approaches
29 In this place
30 Plots do this more for planning than conspiring
31 Captain’s announcement device
32 Profit for investors (abbr.)
33 Record