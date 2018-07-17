August 2018 Crossword Key

Answers to the puzzle in the August 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot

Across

    1  Makers of the SR22

    4  The L in LSA

    8  Air fighters, abbr.

    9  Adding ____ increase stall speed, 2 words

  11  Snoop

  12  Pulled off

  13  How to pull out of a high speed dive.

  16  It's measured in knots

  18  Alien flier, in film

  20  Where every aircraft flight terminates.

  22  What an “Iron” instrument does.

  26  Pilot's medium

  27  Specially made for one client

  28  Aircraft landing area, for short

  31  What most “jet” engines use

  32  BRM ____, a carbon fiber sport plane

  34  Communications authority, abbr.

  35  Once around the course

  36  Sudden increase

  37  A tower controller might tell you to "keep them square"

 

Down

    1  Useful safety feature on small aircraft

    2  Indicates, as a gauge on the instrument panel

    3  Where planes are designed to go.

    4  Needed info for W&B

    5  Travel in a plane without power

    6  Machine for moving heavy planes on the ramp

    7  What it’s all about

    9  Student score (abbr.)

  10  Slight drop

  14  Menu words

  15  Nonetheless

  17  The “D” in DME

  19  Levers of power

  21  Some scenarios just are…

  23  ATC: “Give me a good ____. ‘.

  24  Artificial intelligence, abbr.

  25  Word sometimes heard from the box

  27  The inches piston pilots brag about.

  29  Deficiency

  30  Austrian peaks

  33  Primary listening devices

