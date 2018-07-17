August 2018 Crossword Key

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and more delivered straight to you!
Across
1 Makers of the SR22
4 The L in LSA
8 Air fighters, abbr.
9 Adding ____ increase stall speed, 2 words
11 Snoop
12 Pulled off
13 How to pull out of a high speed dive.
16 It's measured in knots
18 Alien flier, in film
20 Where every aircraft flight terminates.
22 What an “Iron” instrument does.
26 Pilot's medium
27 Specially made for one client
28 Aircraft landing area, for short
31 What most “jet” engines use
32 BRM ____, a carbon fiber sport plane
34 Communications authority, abbr.
35 Once around the course
36 Sudden increase
37 A tower controller might tell you to "keep them square"
Down
1 Useful safety feature on small aircraft
2 Indicates, as a gauge on the instrument panel
3 Where planes are designed to go.
4 Needed info for W&B
5 Travel in a plane without power
6 Machine for moving heavy planes on the ramp
7 What it’s all about
9 Student score (abbr.)
10 Slight drop
14 Menu words
15 Nonetheless
17 The “D” in DME
19 Levers of power
21 Some scenarios just are…
23 ATC: “Give me a good ____. ‘.
24 Artificial intelligence, abbr.
25 Word sometimes heard from the box
27 The inches piston pilots brag about.
29 Deficiency
30 Austrian peaks
33 Primary listening devices