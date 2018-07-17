August 2018 Crossword Key

Answers to the puzzle in the August 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and more delivered straight to you!

Across

1 Makers of the SR22

4 The L in LSA

8 Air fighters, abbr.

9 Adding ____ increase stall speed, 2 words

11 Snoop

12 Pulled off

13 How to pull out of a high speed dive.

16 It's measured in knots

18 Alien flier, in film

20 Where every aircraft flight terminates.

22 What an “Iron” instrument does.

26 Pilot's medium

27 Specially made for one client

28 Aircraft landing area, for short

31 What most “jet” engines use

32 BRM ____, a carbon fiber sport plane

34 Communications authority, abbr.

35 Once around the course

36 Sudden increase

37 A tower controller might tell you to "keep them square"

Down

1 Useful safety feature on small aircraft

2 Indicates, as a gauge on the instrument panel

3 Where planes are designed to go.

4 Needed info for W&B

5 Travel in a plane without power

6 Machine for moving heavy planes on the ramp

7 What it’s all about

9 Student score (abbr.)

10 Slight drop

14 Menu words

15 Nonetheless

17 The “D” in DME

19 Levers of power

21 Some scenarios just are…

23 ATC: “Give me a good ____. ‘.

24 Artificial intelligence, abbr.

25 Word sometimes heard from the box

27 The inches piston pilots brag about.

29 Deficiency

30 Austrian peaks

33 Primary listening devices