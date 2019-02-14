Boeing 747: 50 Years, 50 Amazing Facts

The original jumbo jet celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first flight earlier this week.

It’s been a wild and unpredictable half century for arguably the most innovative airliner ever, the Boeing 747. Dreamt up back in the mid 1960s, the double-decker jet burst onto the scene in a way that probably only one other airliner ever has, and that one was supersonic. With the ability to carry more passengers than any other plane for farther than any other plane, the 747 was not only capacious but really fast, too. Over the past 50 years the big airliner has had more than its share of happy firsts as well as a few tragic episodes, too. And it’s been prolific. With more than 1,500 of the giant jets built since 1970, Boeing has plans to keep selling the plane for the foreseeable future, even if that future now seems more twin-engined and single-deckered than it did 25 years ago. Regardless, the 747’s place in history is assured, and make no mistake about it; it’ll be flying the world’s skies for decades to come.

1. Reason for 747 development: Contract for large USAF transport

2. Finalists: Boeing, Douglas and Lockheed

3. Winner: Lockheed with C-5 Galaxy

4. Chief Boeing designer of what would become the 747: Joe Sutter

5. First public showing of 747: September 30, 1968

6. First flight: February 9, 1969, 50 years ago

7. First commercial service: January 22, 1970

8. Launch customer: Pan Am

9. Order details: 25 airplanes for $525 million

10. Major innovation: First use of high-bypass turbofan engine

11. Number of 747 models produced: 6

12. Expected life of 747: 15 years and 400 deliveries.

13. Number of 747s built to date: More than 1,548 by end of 2018

14. Wingspan of 747-8: 224.7 feet

15. 747 wing sweep: 37.5 degrees

16. Top speed: Mach .855 (Mach .90 for the 747-8)

17. Top speed, typical airliners of the ’70s: Mach .78

18. Typical number of passengers 747-100: 276

19. Number of decks: Two

20. Alternate Use: Cargo carrier. The nose flips up.

21. Passengers, 747-8: 467

22. Max takeoff weight, 747-8: 987,000 pounds

23. Slowest commercial 747: Mach 0.0—converted 747-200, Jumbo Stay Hotel, Stockholm, Sweden

24. Number of rooms: 27

25. Cost per night of the cockpit suite: 1,850 Swedish Krona ($200 USD)

26. Worst aviation disaster: Tenerife, two 747s collided on the ground

27. Fatalities: 583

28. Most passengers carried: El Al 747, 1,086 on takeoff, 1,088 on landing (two babies born in flight)

29. Reason for the high passenger load: Evacuation of Ethiopian Jews from Addis Ababa

30. Year 747s adopted as Air Force One: 1990

31. Airplane it replaced: Boeing 707

32. Total fatalities in 747 history: 3,744

33. 747 fuel cost per hour: Around $15,000

34. Range of 747-100: 5,830 nm

35. Range of 747-8: 7,730 nm

36. Engine options on most 747s: Pratt & Whitney, GE or Rolls-Royce

37. 747-8 engines: GEnx

38. Takeoff thrust: 66,500 pounds of thrust

39. First 747 GE engines: 46,750 pounds of thrust

40. United’s retirement of last 747: November 2018 (48 years in service)

41. Cost of 747-100, 1970: $24 million (about $150 million in 2018 dollars)

42. Cost of 747-8: $380 million

43. Number of miles flown, 747 fleet: Approximately 57 billion

44. Space travel equivalent: 137,000 round trips to the moon

45. Passengers flown: 5.9 billion, almost 80 percent of current world population

46. 747-8 orders: 150

47. Delivered: 130

48. Possible final 747s: Two 747s to serve as Air Force One

49. Delivery date: 2024

50. Name of occupant: TBD