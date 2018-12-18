January 2019 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the January 2019 issue of Plane & Pilot.
By Plane & Pilot
Crossword Puzzle
Across

    1.  Cessna 404

    4.  Flight Deck

    8. Kid of “Easter” with rain and wind

    9.  One goes on the cover of Plane & Pilot

  10.  Kind of “track” you fly over lots of water

  11.  Triumphs over

  13.  Late aerobatics great Loudenslager

  14.  Two hated letters when it comes to FAA orders

  15.  DME ___

  16.  Pertaining to birds

  17.  ___flight checklist

  18.  Several LSA versions of this are in the works

  19.  Stuff that Cubs and Huskys like to play in

  21.  Scheduled to arrive

  23.  ___, Aviation, beleaguered maker of Eclipse Jet.

  25.  PIREP, for example

  27.  Light Sport aircraft from Flight Design

  31.  Strong lightweight material used in plane construction, 2 words

 

Down

    1.  Their over the nose visibility is not great

    2.  What ADS-B is all about

    3.  Way to go to LA. From San Diego

    4.  You can crab or slip prior to landing on one of these

    5.  More of a requirement than a request

    6.  Where instruments are displayed

    7.  Hobbs Meter or this for flight time

  12.  Ansel of photography

  17.  Feature that twinjets lack

  20.  Another term for “angle of attack”

  22.  What we call “Zulu” now, abbr.

  24.  Abbreviation for a cloud forming a continuous horizontal gray sheet

  26.  Polish

  28.  Fokker Dr.1 was one of these planes

  29.  Nothing to do with flying along roadways

  30.  The kind of ADS-B that’s not required but is much desired

