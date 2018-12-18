January 2019 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the January 2019 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

1. Cessna 404

4. Flight Deck

8. Kid of “Easter” with rain and wind

9. One goes on the cover of Plane & Pilot

10. Kind of “track” you fly over lots of water

11. Triumphs over

13. Late aerobatics great Loudenslager

14. Two hated letters when it comes to FAA orders

15. DME ___

16. Pertaining to birds

17. ___flight checklist

18. Several LSA versions of this are in the works

19. Stuff that Cubs and Huskys like to play in

21. Scheduled to arrive

23. ___, Aviation, beleaguered maker of Eclipse Jet.

25. PIREP, for example

27. Light Sport aircraft from Flight Design

31. Strong lightweight material used in plane construction, 2 words

Down

1. Their over the nose visibility is not great

2. What ADS-B is all about

3. Way to go to LA. From San Diego

4. You can crab or slip prior to landing on one of these

5. More of a requirement than a request

6. Where instruments are displayed

7. Hobbs Meter or this for flight time

12. Ansel of photography

17. Feature that twinjets lack

20. Another term for “angle of attack”

22. What we call “Zulu” now, abbr.

24. Abbreviation for a cloud forming a continuous horizontal gray sheet

26. Polish

28. Fokker Dr.1 was one of these planes

29. Nothing to do with flying along roadways

30. The kind of ADS-B that’s not required but is much desired