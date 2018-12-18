January 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1. Cessna 404
4. Flight Deck
8. Kid of “Easter” with rain and wind
9. One goes on the cover of Plane & Pilot
10. Kind of “track” you fly over lots of water
11. Triumphs over
13. Late aerobatics great Loudenslager
14. Two hated letters when it comes to FAA orders
15. DME ___
16. Pertaining to birds
17. ___flight checklist
18. Several LSA versions of this are in the works
19. Stuff that Cubs and Huskys like to play in
21. Scheduled to arrive
23. ___, Aviation, beleaguered maker of Eclipse Jet.
25. PIREP, for example
27. Light Sport aircraft from Flight Design
31. Strong lightweight material used in plane construction, 2 words
Down
1. Their over the nose visibility is not great
2. What ADS-B is all about
3. Way to go to LA. From San Diego
4. You can crab or slip prior to landing on one of these
5. More of a requirement than a request
6. Where instruments are displayed
7. Hobbs Meter or this for flight time
12. Ansel of photography
17. Feature that twinjets lack
20. Another term for “angle of attack”
22. What we call “Zulu” now, abbr.
24. Abbreviation for a cloud forming a continuous horizontal gray sheet
26. Polish
28. Fokker Dr.1 was one of these planes
29. Nothing to do with flying along roadways
30. The kind of ADS-B that’s not required but is much desired