July 2018 Crossword Key

Answers to the puzzle in the July 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot

Across

    1  Most popular GA planes (two words)

    7  One of two things a VOR might be telling you

    8  A portmanteau for Gary Burrell and Min Kao’s baby

    9  A type of cloud or plane

  10  Single-engine land, single-engine sea, helicopter, etc.

  12  Optional for VFR

  14  Purchase

  15  Could be monocoque or welded tubing

  17  Energy-saving light

  18  Approached

  21  Military rank grading

  23  Key executive, abbr.

  24  Southwest's stock symbol

  26  _____ ____ parachute system, 2 words—goes with 13 down

  28  Aircraft’s nerve center

  29  What parts use the brakes

  30  Neat

  31  Bombardment proponent, Le ___

 

Down

    1  It appears in a bank

    2  Not prepared for takeoff, say

    3  They form the great blue yonder

    4  Engine gauge

    5  Areas hardest hit by airline mergers

    6  GPS provides it, abbr.

    7  Banking achieves this

  10  Seating area

  11  What you shouldn’t run

  12  ___ flight checklist

  13  See 26 across

  15  What a tank did for the engine

  16  Mooney ____ Ultra

  17  The L in FL

  19  Solo

  20  Regulations

  22  Old de Havilland engine model

  25  Ice protection system

  26  Waypoint, abbr.

  27  Vietnamese currency

