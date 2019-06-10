July 2019 Crossword Key

Across

1 The Navy's spectacular demonstration team, 2 words

6 State where much of the transport is by light aircraft

8 ADF’s counterpart

9 Nurses, abbr.

11 ____ K-Max helicopter

13 Initial setting on some gauges

14 NDB’s counterpart

16 Its cowl flaps give it away

19 ____ and out

20 Bad ones can cause accidents

23 What we depend on our engines to do

24 Where many airliner switches are located

25 The “O” in AOG

26 Stability system used in the Boeing 737 Max, abbr.

27 Successful LSA from CubCrafters

30 Regret

31 ____ E1000 plane

32 Dangerous dive when flying

Down

1 What happens with a lateral lift component

2 The port for techie pilots

3 Word before plane and nautical

4 System subject to jamming

5 Where Linder International is

7 The first word in radio and air

10 Warbird place for art

12 Provide staff for

13 Deployment __ resources

15 First word in “Garcia” and second word in “San”

17 Make a mistake

18 Nickname for PA-24s

20 Mountaintop view, often

21 Happen

22 What EICAS keeps track of

23 ___ G3 Mirage or GX

28 Baseball batter’s contribution

29 Pressure measure