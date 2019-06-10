July 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1 The Navy's spectacular demonstration team, 2 words
6 State where much of the transport is by light aircraft
8 ADF’s counterpart
9 Nurses, abbr.
11 ____ K-Max helicopter
13 Initial setting on some gauges
14 NDB’s counterpart
16 Its cowl flaps give it away
19 ____ and out
20 Bad ones can cause accidents
23 What we depend on our engines to do
24 Where many airliner switches are located
25 The “O” in AOG
26 Stability system used in the Boeing 737 Max, abbr.
27 Successful LSA from CubCrafters
30 Regret
31 ____ E1000 plane
32 Dangerous dive when flying
Down
1 What happens with a lateral lift component
2 The port for techie pilots
3 Word before plane and nautical
4 System subject to jamming
5 Where Linder International is
7 The first word in radio and air
10 Warbird place for art
12 Provide staff for
13 Deployment __ resources
15 First word in “Garcia” and second word in “San”
17 Make a mistake
18 Nickname for PA-24s
20 Mountaintop view, often
21 Happen
22 What EICAS keeps track of
23 ___ G3 Mirage or GX
28 Baseball batter’s contribution
29 Pressure measure