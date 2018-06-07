June 2018 Crossword Key

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
Across
1 What Garrett turboprops aren’t.
4 The C in the CAPS parachute system
9 waggle
10 First step in a flying career
12 Prefix for engineer and issue
14 off-runway excursion hazard
20 What flying isn’t
21 Google planes or The Birthplace
23 Compass effect when turning from a north heading
24 long row of approach lights
25 ramp _____
26 The state of SLC
27 whoa there, 2 words
30 an inverted flat one is bad
32 The 1960s and ‘70s for GA
33 Balance’s partner
Down
1 Born in Wichita, now from Independence
2 Marker beacon’s lesser option
3 Rocket propellant component
5 Particle with a charge
6 Word that follows production and test
7 Abbreviation for what FLCH does
8 Abbreviation at the point of no more descent
11 Arrive at
13 Name-worthy feature of a certain biplane’s wings
15 With “out,” what an engine might do after TBO
16 Sticklers insist on this instead of “plate”
17 Chop down
18 Buccaneer or Renegade
19 Standard way to fly an approach, abbreviation
22 Give way to
23 Design or fabrication of complex aircraft component
24 Walter and Olive Ann
26 The direction that defines flying
28 Pilot's playground
29 180° turn, slangily
30 Necessary for the “avoid” part
31 Computer dept.