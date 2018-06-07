June 2018 Crossword Key

Answers to the puzzle in the June 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Across

1 What Garrett turboprops aren’t.

4 The C in the CAPS parachute system

9 waggle

10 First step in a flying career

12 Prefix for engineer and issue

14 off-runway excursion hazard

20 What flying isn’t

21 Google planes or The Birthplace

23 Compass effect when turning from a north heading

24 long row of approach lights

25 ramp _____

26 The state of SLC

27 whoa there, 2 words

30 an inverted flat one is bad

32 The 1960s and ‘70s for GA

33 Balance’s partner

Down

1 Born in Wichita, now from Independence

2 Marker beacon’s lesser option

3 Rocket propellant component

5 Particle with a charge

6 Word that follows production and test

7 Abbreviation for what FLCH does

8 Abbreviation at the point of no more descent

11 Arrive at

13 Name-worthy feature of a certain biplane’s wings

15 With “out,” what an engine might do after TBO

16 Sticklers insist on this instead of “plate”

17 Chop down

18 Buccaneer or Renegade

19 Standard way to fly an approach, abbreviation

22 Give way to

23 Design or fabrication of complex aircraft component

24 Walter and Olive Ann

26 The direction that defines flying

28 Pilot's playground

29 180° turn, slangily

30 Necessary for the “avoid” part

31 Computer dept.