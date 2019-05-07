June 2019 Crossword Key

Check your answers for the June 2019 crossword puzzle.

Across

1 A wispy cloud or a small jet

4 Aka: Pathfinder

9 Direct, ______ x 2

10 The “T” in CFIT

11 What the majority of airplanes are these days

12 Big alloy maker

14 Agency most concerned about 100LL

16 North or South ___, abbr.

17 __ Al

18 What a pilot essentially does

21 Letters you type after “K” to go to Medford

23 Euphemism for “collided”

25 The dreaded _____ ______ ______ approach, 3 words

28 __, shucks

29 State of Garrett turboprop engines on the ramp

31 Relaxes (on the controls)

34 Makes a boo-boo

35 State mostly traveled by small planes

36 Object of anxiety

37 It may be hot, cold or thin

Down

1 Piper introduced this low-wing line in 1960

2 Instrument ___ pilot

3 Applicants’ fear about check ride

5 Having to do with planes and flying

6 The queen of Runways with 8

7 Routine plane inspection, in slang

8 _______ and Rudder (famous aviation book)

13 Three letters needed to spell McCarran

15 The p in rpm

19 What you’re doing when you merge with the localizer

20 ___ record, 2 words

22 They’re mostly a drag

23 More than a single, abbr.

24 Most airports with one have just one

26 Gliders use lift to do this

27 Civil twilight, to a pilot

29 The Internet, familiarly

30 ___-referenced, for an approach

32 Maker of aviation educational materials

33 Noise detector