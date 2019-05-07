June 2019 Crossword Key

Check your answers for the June 2019 crossword puzzle.
Plane & Pilot's June 2019 Crossword Puzzle
Across

    1  A wispy cloud or a small jet

    4  Aka: Pathfinder

    9  Direct, ______ x 2

  10  The “T” in CFIT

  11  What the majority of airplanes are these days

  12  Big alloy maker

  14  Agency most concerned about 100LL

  16  North or South ___, abbr.

  17  __ Al

  18  What a pilot essentially does

  21  Letters you type after “K” to go to Medford

  23  Euphemism for “collided”

  25  The dreaded _____ ______ ______ approach, 3 words

  28  __, shucks

  29  State of Garrett turboprop engines on the ramp

  31  Relaxes (on the controls)

  34  Makes a boo-boo

  35  State mostly traveled by small planes

  36  Object of anxiety

  37  It may be hot, cold or thin

Down

    1  Piper introduced this low-wing line in 1960

    2  Instrument ___ pilot

    3  Applicants’ fear about check ride

    5  Having to do with planes and flying

    6  The queen of Runways with 8

    7  Routine plane inspection, in slang

    8  _______ and Rudder (famous aviation book)

  13  Three letters needed to spell McCarran

  15  The p in rpm

  19  What you’re doing when you merge with the localizer

  20  ___ record, 2 words

  22  They’re mostly a drag

  23  More than a single, abbr.

  24  Most airports with one have just one

  26  Gliders use lift to do this

  27  Civil twilight, to a pilot

  29  The Internet, familiarly

  30  ___-referenced, for an approach

  32  Maker of aviation educational materials

  33  Noise detector

The crossword key for the June 2019 issue of Plane & Pilot Magazine
