June 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1 A wispy cloud or a small jet
4 Aka: Pathfinder
9 Direct, ______ x 2
10 The “T” in CFIT
11 What the majority of airplanes are these days
12 Big alloy maker
14 Agency most concerned about 100LL
16 North or South ___, abbr.
17 __ Al
18 What a pilot essentially does
21 Letters you type after “K” to go to Medford
23 Euphemism for “collided”
25 The dreaded _____ ______ ______ approach, 3 words
28 __, shucks
29 State of Garrett turboprop engines on the ramp
31 Relaxes (on the controls)
34 Makes a boo-boo
35 State mostly traveled by small planes
36 Object of anxiety
37 It may be hot, cold or thin
Down
1 Piper introduced this low-wing line in 1960
2 Instrument ___ pilot
3 Applicants’ fear about check ride
5 Having to do with planes and flying
6 The queen of Runways with 8
7 Routine plane inspection, in slang
8 _______ and Rudder (famous aviation book)
13 Three letters needed to spell McCarran
15 The p in rpm
19 What you’re doing when you merge with the localizer
20 ___ record, 2 words
22 They’re mostly a drag
23 More than a single, abbr.
24 Most airports with one have just one
26 Gliders use lift to do this
27 Civil twilight, to a pilot
29 The Internet, familiarly
30 ___-referenced, for an approach
32 Maker of aviation educational materials
33 Noise detector