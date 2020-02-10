March 2020 Crossword Key

Crossword Puzzle from Plane & Pilot's March 2020 Issue

Across

    1  A long trip in this turboprop would be doubly so

    4  Much-debated word in ATC clearances

    6  Engine fairing

    8  A rotating engine component

    9  Easily misunderstood preposition for pilots

  10  Storm's center

  11  Critical trait of control surfaces

  15  1997 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones blockbuster, for short

  17  Exist

  18  State of the Theodore Francis Green Memorial Airport, abbr.

  19  Land of the brave and free

  21  Undesirable state of navigation

  23  Civil aviation controllers, abbr.

  24  Freight weight unit

  26  The Lancair model that begat the Columbia

  27  The opposite of CAVU

  29  An airplane of one’s ___

  31  What to do with luggage before flight

  33  This term is more of a command than permission

  35  Turbojets need it; rocket engines don’t

  36  Aircraft lights

  37  Type of weather diagram, 2 words

  40  "For sure"

  41  It ebbs and flows

  42  Prefix with pad

Down

    1  What pilots do to a “missed”

    2  "Top Gun" character

    3  LAX's state

    5  ___ spin, 2 words

    6  Shape of nav confusion

    7  "Lord of the Rings" evil warrior

    9  A rule to know

  12  Long.'s partner

  13  Historian's study

  14  ____ DA50

  16  Pilot’s default favorite color

  20  Aka mayday

  22  Featured airshow performance

  23  Wedding cake airspace has a ceiling and this, too

  25  Handy thrust for seaplanes

  28  Clouds that are high and wispy

  30  You and me

  31  Cirrus characteristic

  32  Action that you do without thinking

  34  A Roman’s Mustang Designation, with P

  38  Compass direction, abbr.

  39  Most common gear arrangement

