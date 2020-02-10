March 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 A long trip in this turboprop would be doubly so
4 Much-debated word in ATC clearances
6 Engine fairing
8 A rotating engine component
9 Easily misunderstood preposition for pilots
10 Storm's center
11 Critical trait of control surfaces
15 1997 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones blockbuster, for short
17 Exist
18 State of the Theodore Francis Green Memorial Airport, abbr.
19 Land of the brave and free
21 Undesirable state of navigation
23 Civil aviation controllers, abbr.
24 Freight weight unit
26 The Lancair model that begat the Columbia
27 The opposite of CAVU
29 An airplane of one’s ___
31 What to do with luggage before flight
33 This term is more of a command than permission
35 Turbojets need it; rocket engines don’t
36 Aircraft lights
37 Type of weather diagram, 2 words
40 "For sure"
41 It ebbs and flows
42 Prefix with pad
Down
1 What pilots do to a “missed”
2 "Top Gun" character
3 LAX's state
5 ___ spin, 2 words
6 Shape of nav confusion
7 "Lord of the Rings" evil warrior
9 A rule to know
12 Long.'s partner
13 Historian's study
14 ____ DA50
16 Pilot’s default favorite color
20 Aka mayday
22 Featured airshow performance
23 Wedding cake airspace has a ceiling and this, too
25 Handy thrust for seaplanes
28 Clouds that are high and wispy
30 You and me
31 Cirrus characteristic
32 Action that you do without thinking
34 A Roman’s Mustang Designation, with P
38 Compass direction, abbr.
39 Most common gear arrangement