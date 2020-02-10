March 2020 Crossword Key

Check your answers for the puzzle found in our March 2020 issue

Across

1 A long trip in this turboprop would be doubly so

4 Much-debated word in ATC clearances

6 Engine fairing

8 A rotating engine component

9 Easily misunderstood preposition for pilots

10 Storm's center

11 Critical trait of control surfaces

15 1997 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones blockbuster, for short

17 Exist

18 State of the Theodore Francis Green Memorial Airport, abbr.

19 Land of the brave and free

21 Undesirable state of navigation

23 Civil aviation controllers, abbr.

24 Freight weight unit

26 The Lancair model that begat the Columbia

27 The opposite of CAVU

29 An airplane of one’s ___

31 What to do with luggage before flight

33 This term is more of a command than permission

35 Turbojets need it; rocket engines don’t

36 Aircraft lights

37 Type of weather diagram, 2 words

40 "For sure"

41 It ebbs and flows

42 Prefix with pad

Down

1 What pilots do to a “missed”

2 "Top Gun" character

3 LAX's state

5 ___ spin, 2 words

6 Shape of nav confusion

7 "Lord of the Rings" evil warrior

9 A rule to know

12 Long.'s partner

13 Historian's study

14 ____ DA50

16 Pilot’s default favorite color

20 Aka mayday

22 Featured airshow performance

23 Wedding cake airspace has a ceiling and this, too

25 Handy thrust for seaplanes

28 Clouds that are high and wispy

30 You and me

31 Cirrus characteristic

32 Action that you do without thinking

34 A Roman’s Mustang Designation, with P

38 Compass direction, abbr.

39 Most common gear arrangement