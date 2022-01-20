Maule MX7 Crash In Florida

Maule MX7

Immokalee, Florida/Injuries: 2

The flight instructor reported that, while administering a flight review, he took the flight controls to demonstrate a full-stall landing. During the landing roll, the airplane exited the right side of the runway. He increased power to abort the landing, and the left horizontal stabilizer struck a runway sign. He continued to climb the airplane and flew one pattern and landed. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left horizontal stabilizer and the rudder. The instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The flight instructor’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, which resulted in a runway excursion and a collision with runway signage during the subsequent attempted aborted landing.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.