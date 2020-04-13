May 2020 Crossword Key

Test your aviation knowledge or check your answers to the crossword puzzle from our May 2020 issue.

Across

1 _____ Action, from good to nil

6 Palindromic surveillance tech

9 Aviator-controlled runway illumination (acronym)

10 Slight drop

11 A good one is said to be when nothing falls off

13 The first airport with one was Cleveland in 1930

15 Slang for parking ramp area

20 ____ burst, strong downdraft

21 What comms are based on, abbr.

22 Effects rudder pedals fight

24 Less-urgent relative of an RA

26 What we might call an antenna on our car

28 The person on the other end of the conversation, for short

29 High-performance singles love these “teen” altitudes

31 Devices used to increase lift

33 Change of the wind’s direction or velocity, 2 words

35 Pressure measurement, abbr.

36 GPS lays it out, abbr.

37 Force acting on a plane due to acceleration or gravity, 2 words

38 Just one time

Down

1 Designer of the AA-1, BD-10 and BD-5

2 Action before landing

3 Cirque du Soleil show

4 System that assists pilots landing in low cloud, abbr.

5 Powerful wind storm

6 Capitalized if indicated 04, for example

7 Medical certificate-threatening driving offense, abbr.

8 Tube-and-___

12 The Association to which business jet show-goers often mistakenly refer, abbr.

14 Wear away

16 ____ sea level

17 Personalize a build

18 Fail to mention

19 Piper PA-12 Super ____

23 AKA “roundout”

25 Friend in French

26 Include

27 Get ___ start (run behind), 2 words

30 More useful than raw data

32 Wing ___

33 Joker

34 Cub’s favorite surf