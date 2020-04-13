May 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 _____ Action, from good to nil
6 Palindromic surveillance tech
9 Aviator-controlled runway illumination (acronym)
10 Slight drop
11 A good one is said to be when nothing falls off
13 The first airport with one was Cleveland in 1930
15 Slang for parking ramp area
20 ____ burst, strong downdraft
21 What comms are based on, abbr.
22 Effects rudder pedals fight
24 Less-urgent relative of an RA
26 What we might call an antenna on our car
28 The person on the other end of the conversation, for short
29 High-performance singles love these “teen” altitudes
31 Devices used to increase lift
33 Change of the wind’s direction or velocity, 2 words
35 Pressure measurement, abbr.
36 GPS lays it out, abbr.
37 Force acting on a plane due to acceleration or gravity, 2 words
38 Just one time
Down
1 Designer of the AA-1, BD-10 and BD-5
2 Action before landing
3 Cirque du Soleil show
4 System that assists pilots landing in low cloud, abbr.
5 Powerful wind storm
6 Capitalized if indicated 04, for example
7 Medical certificate-threatening driving offense, abbr.
8 Tube-and-___
12 The Association to which business jet show-goers often mistakenly refer, abbr.
14 Wear away
16 ____ sea level
17 Personalize a build
18 Fail to mention
19 Piper PA-12 Super ____
23 AKA “roundout”
25 Friend in French
26 Include
27 Get ___ start (run behind), 2 words
30 More useful than raw data
32 Wing ___
33 Joker
34 Cub’s favorite surf