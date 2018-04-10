New Headset from Bose for Pro Pilots

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and more delivered to you!

At an invitation only press event two weeks ago, Bose announced a new headset, designed for pro pilots who fly turbine aircraft. The lightweight and comfortable—we tried it!—new ProFlight headset is FAA TSO’ed (an FAA requirement for most commercial planes) and it features a raft of innovative features, including a boom you can swap from left to right with ease, adjustable noise cancellation (more for noisy cockpits, less for quiet ones), and adjustable, side-selectable noise reduction you can set by tapping a single ear to instantly adjust the level of that one side.

The ProFlight headset goes for $995.95 and will be available soon from Bose and its authorized dealers.