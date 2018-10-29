November 2018 Crossword Key

Across
1. Lance-like
5. What some brakes help you do
8. Waggle
9. Dutch or barrel
11. Activity when you’re riding in back
12. 65 is an important one
14. Good policy for renters
16. Hall of fame aviator Scholl
17. Most ORDinary airport
19. Don’t forget to pull this one
21. Negative prefix
22. Husky or Pitts
25. Title for Branson or Whittle
28. What you do to figure your glide distance
31. ____ P2006T
32. Old name for the ramp still used
36. Suitable
37. You need to do this to the props
38. Not every 182 is one of these
Down
1. 180, 185, 205, 206, 207 were all one
2. Steam gauge type of data
3. One might have a big fan…or a prop
4. Maker of planes from -1 to 650
6. The Wright Brothers, for example
7. Christen, McDonnell Douglas or Young
10. Good parachutes have them
13. Electric prototype two seater from Airbus
15. Curve like a rainbow
18. Short trip by plane
20. How modern pilots often go
23. Battle's end, in military speak
24. One measurement of outside temperature, abbr.
26. Times to expect a pilot
27. What a pilot does the sky or the instruments
29. A canard doesn’t have one
30. Interviewers of corporate pilots
33. AIM suggests all pilots are one of these
34. Flightless primate
35. Bush flying mecca, abbr.