November 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the November 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

1. Lance-like

5. What some brakes help you do

8. Waggle

9. Dutch or barrel

11. Activity when you’re riding in back

12. 65 is an important one

14. Good policy for renters

16. Hall of fame aviator Scholl

17. Most ORDinary airport

19. Don’t forget to pull this one

21. Negative prefix

22. Husky or Pitts

25. Title for Branson or Whittle

28. What you do to figure your glide distance

31. ____ P2006T

32. Old name for the ramp still used

36. Suitable

37. You need to do this to the props

38. Not every 182 is one of these

Down

1. 180, 185, 205, 206, 207 were all one

2. Steam gauge type of data

3. One might have a big fan…or a prop

4. Maker of planes from -1 to 650

6. The Wright Brothers, for example

7. Christen, McDonnell Douglas or Young

10. Good parachutes have them

13. Electric prototype two seater from Airbus

15. Curve like a rainbow

18. Short trip by plane

20. How modern pilots often go

23. Battle's end, in military speak

24. One measurement of outside temperature, abbr.

26. Times to expect a pilot

27. What a pilot does the sky or the instruments

29. A canard doesn’t have one

30. Interviewers of corporate pilots

33. AIM suggests all pilots are one of these

34. Flightless primate

35. Bush flying mecca, abbr.