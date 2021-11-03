Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
November 2021 Crossword Key

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

November 2021 Crossword Puzzle

Across

1 No rudder for this two-door charmer

4 Draco’s donor

7 Piper twin based on a Stinson 

9 It propels us

12 Host city after Rockford

13 Very short time period, abbr.

16 Radio or a convective storm, abbr. 

17 Went off course

19 Agcy. that manages federal flight schedules

21 Go by these if you’re IMC, abbr.

22 Only six-pack instrument not required for IFR, abbr.

23 Around here, this always goes with “pilot”

24 What you might sign working with top-secret planes

25 TV show where the hero owned and flew Cessna twins

26 Recognizes

29 Jim of American Aviation fame

30 Vought F-8  or Cessna cabin class twin

31 It used to be mandatory at 60, abbr.

Down

1 Historic time period

2 Airspace that used to be known as Positive Control Area, 2 words

3 ___ flight checklist

4 Trumpet’s sound

5 Sch. whose mascot is Mike the Tiger, abbr.

6 Later model of the Piper PA-23

8 Raise

10 NFL position, for short

11 Top grades

13 Cessna’s 337 _____ with an engine in the front and one in the back

14 Personal jet, the ____ 500

15 Plane that was called by some the “Flying Milk Stool”—Piper ____

17 What you do to determine compass accuracy

18 Directly, directionally

19 Less white and darker as clouds

20 What a smart pilot does with CB

27 Morse Code can be used to get this

28 Establish

29 First two letters with most Beech aircraft

