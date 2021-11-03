November 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 No rudder for this two-door charmer
4 Draco’s donor
7 Piper twin based on a Stinson
9 It propels us
12 Host city after Rockford
13 Very short time period, abbr.
16 Radio or a convective storm, abbr.
17 Went off course
19 Agcy. that manages federal flight schedules
21 Go by these if you’re IMC, abbr.
22 Only six-pack instrument not required for IFR, abbr.
23 Around here, this always goes with “pilot”
24 What you might sign working with top-secret planes
25 TV show where the hero owned and flew Cessna twins
26 Recognizes
29 Jim of American Aviation fame
30 Vought F-8 or Cessna cabin class twin
31 It used to be mandatory at 60, abbr.
Down
1 Historic time period
2 Airspace that used to be known as Positive Control Area, 2 words
3 ___ flight checklist
4 Trumpet’s sound
5 Sch. whose mascot is Mike the Tiger, abbr.
6 Later model of the Piper PA-23
8 Raise
10 NFL position, for short
11 Top grades
13 Cessna’s 337 _____ with an engine in the front and one in the back
14 Personal jet, the ____ 500
15 Plane that was called by some the “Flying Milk Stool”—Piper ____
17 What you do to determine compass accuracy
18 Directly, directionally
19 Less white and darker as clouds
20 What a smart pilot does with CB
27 Morse Code can be used to get this
28 Establish
29 First two letters with most Beech aircraft