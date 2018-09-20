October 2018 Crossword Key

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
Across
1 V10 maker, 2 words
6 To get these letters, you need to pass FOI
8 Light Sport amphib from Brazil, 2 words
11 Observe
12 New tach reading
13 Almost heading to the pole
14 INOP
15 Tries out
18 What you do after a long cross country
19 What you tell the tower you are, for takeoff
22 Hawaii welcome
23 Pilot of the future?
25 School org
27 If you hear the thunder do this, you are too close
29 Maker of Comanches and Apaches
30 Regs are different here, supposedly
32 Almost north in the other direction
33 Magical mach number for Chuck
34 A&P equals this for airplanes
35 What airlines are supposed to keep
Down
1 Makers of 10,000 completed kits
2 Bad when these lights get in your eyes
3 School that had 570 graduates hired by the airlines in past year
4 Relating to planes and flight
5 Street where Falcon Jets are made
6 Fossilized PA-18? 2 words
7 Destination for many a’ Buccaneer
9 Seemingly forever
10 What Hoover was in WWII
15 Pulsed, like a DC-3 does
16 They have Omni-Vision and cowl flaps
17 Didn’t spin but maybe just as bad
20 Company that makes instruments to go into empty holes
21 _____in and hold on!
24 Opaque, white type of ice formation, abbr.
26 The Goose isn’t really made of this
28 In cars, stay here. In planes, not so much.
31 The spirit of this got Lindy across, abbrev.
33 Abbreviation for many cams