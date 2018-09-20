October 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

1 V10 maker, 2 words

6 To get these letters, you need to pass FOI

8 Light Sport amphib from Brazil, 2 words

11 Observe

12 New tach reading

13 Almost heading to the pole

14 INOP

15 Tries out

18 What you do after a long cross country

19 What you tell the tower you are, for takeoff

22 Hawaii welcome

23 Pilot of the future?

25 School org

27 If you hear the thunder do this, you are too close

29 Maker of Comanches and Apaches

30 Regs are different here, supposedly

32 Almost north in the other direction

33 Magical mach number for Chuck

34 A&P equals this for airplanes

35 What airlines are supposed to keep

Down

1 Makers of 10,000 completed kits

2 Bad when these lights get in your eyes

3 School that had 570 graduates hired by the airlines in past year

4 Relating to planes and flight

5 Street where Falcon Jets are made

6 Fossilized PA-18? 2 words

7 Destination for many a’ Buccaneer

9 Seemingly forever

10 What Hoover was in WWII

15 Pulsed, like a DC-3 does

16 They have Omni-Vision and cowl flaps

17 Didn’t spin but maybe just as bad

20 Company that makes instruments to go into empty holes

21 _____in and hold on!

24 Opaque, white type of ice formation, abbr.

26 The Goose isn’t really made of this

28 In cars, stay here. In planes, not so much.

31 The spirit of this got Lindy across, abbrev.

33 Abbreviation for many cams