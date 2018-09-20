October 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

October 2018 Crossword Key
The crossword key for the puzzle found in the October 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

    1  V10 maker, 2 words

    6  To get these letters, you need to pass FOI

    8  Light Sport amphib from Brazil, 2 words

  11  Observe

  12  New tach reading

  13  Almost heading to the pole

  14  INOP

  15  Tries out

  18  What you do after a long cross country

  19  What you tell the tower you are, for takeoff

  22  Hawaii welcome

  23  Pilot of the future?

  25  School org

  27  If you hear the thunder do this, you are too close

  29  Maker of Comanches and Apaches

  30  Regs are different here, supposedly

  32  Almost north in the other direction

  33  Magical mach number for Chuck

  34  A&P equals this for airplanes

  35  What airlines are supposed to keep

 

Down

    1  Makers of 10,000 completed kits

    2  Bad when these lights get in your eyes

    3  School that had 570 graduates hired by the airlines in past year

    4  Relating to planes and flight

    5  Street where Falcon Jets are made

    6  Fossilized PA-18? 2 words

    7  Destination for many a’ Buccaneer

    9  Seemingly forever

  10  What Hoover was in WWII

  15  Pulsed, like a DC-3 does

  16  They have Omni-Vision and cowl flaps

  17  Didn’t spin but maybe just as bad

  20  Company that makes instruments to go into empty holes

  21  _____in and hold on!

  24  Opaque, white type of ice formation, abbr.

  26  The Goose isn’t really made of this

  28  In cars, stay here. In planes, not so much.

  31  The spirit of this got Lindy across, abbrev.

  33  Abbreviation for many cams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *