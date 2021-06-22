Piper J3C Cub Accident in Camas, Washington, Injures Beginner Pilot

Advertisement

The flight instructor reported that this was the student pilot’s first solo in a tailwheel-equipped airplane and that the accident occurred during the landing roll of the fourth landing. He added that, during the landing roll, the airplane veered left. The student attempted to correct with right rudder input but overcorrected and was unable to stop the veer. The airplane continued off the runway and the left wing impacted a pole.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The instructor reported that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.