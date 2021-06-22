Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Piper J3C Cub Accident in Camas, Washington, Injures Beginner Pilot

The flight instructor reported that this was the student pilot’s first solo in a tailwheel-equipped airplane

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

NTSB Accident Brief
Advertisement

The flight instructor reported that this was the student pilot’s first solo in a tailwheel-equipped airplane and that the accident occurred during the landing roll of the fourth landing. He added that, during the landing roll, the airplane veered left. The student attempted to correct with right rudder input but overcorrected and was unable to stop the veer. The airplane continued off the runway and the left wing impacted a pole.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The instructor reported that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form. 

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in