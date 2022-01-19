Piper J4 Cub Coupe Accident In Virginia

Piper J4 Cub Coupe

Forest, Virginia/Injuries: 1

The solo student pilot of the tailwheel-equipped airplane reported that, during final approach to land, he realized the airplane was too high, so he performed a forward slip. During touchdown, the airplane bounced twice and veered right. The airplane ground looped to the right, exited the runway, and the right main landing gear struck a guard rail. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing lift strut. The student reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The student pilot’s improper landing flare and subsequent failure to maintain directional control during landing.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.