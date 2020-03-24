Plane Facts: Aviation Membership Organizations

Learn about the history and evolution of aviation clubs

Oldest aviation club in U.S.: National Aeronautic Association (NAA)

Founded: 1905

Famous first members: Wright Brothers

Activity until 1926: Sole issuer of pilot certifications

Current activity: Overseeing & certifying all aviation records

Average records/year: 150

Other NAA offering: Circumnavigator Diploma

Diploma categories: 4; Eastbound, Westbound, Polar & Nonstop

Organization founded by Alexander Graham Bell: Aerial Experiment Association (AEA)

Years active: 1907-1909

Inventions credited: Wing-Tip Ailerons, Tricycle Gear

Largest aviation organization in the world: Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)

Formation: 1939

First member: Gill Robb Wilson

Organization founded by Wilson: Civil Air Patrol

AOPA Members as of 2012: 384,915

Countries represented: 75

Total fly-in events hosted: 27

Attendees since 2014:~100,000



Average annual attendees to AirVenture: ~600,000

AirVenture host: Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)

Founder: Paul Poberezny, 1953

First headquarters: Paul’s basement

Membership: 200,000+

Chapters: ~1,000

Countries with members: 100+

Program started by Poberezny’s son, Tom: Young Eagles, 1992

Total volunteer pilots: 43,000+

Children flown: 2.3 million



Likelihood of Young Eagles becoming pilots: 5.4 times greater than nonparticipants

Young Eagles-inspired pilots who are women: 9%

Compared to general pilot population: 6%

Oldest organization for women pilots: The Ninety-Nines, 1929

Previous names: The 86s, The 97s

Charter members: 99

First president: Amelia Earhart

Worldwide chapters: 155

Countries represented: 44

Scholarship offered to student pilots: Fly Now Award