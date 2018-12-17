Plane Facts: Helicopter

First helicopter capable of hovering flight with pilot: Paul Cornu’s unnamed helicopter, 1907

Height of that first flight: About 1 foot

Duration: 20 seconds

Fate of Cornu’s helicopter design: Abandoned

Early design standoff: Dual contra-rotors vs. one plus tail rotor

Early enabling technology: Swashplate for collective pitch changes

First “practical” helicopter: Sikorsky VS-300

Fastest helicopter ever: Eurocopter X3 experimental, 250 knots

Fastest military helicopter: Boeing CH-47 Chinook, 170 knots

Largest helicopter ever: Soviet Mil V-12

Weight: 213,485 pounds max takeoff weight

Payload: Approximately 60,000 pounds

Rotors: Two main rotors, each 114 feet, 10 inches in diameter

Number built: 2

Most-produced civil helicopter: Probably the Bell 206 Jet Ranger, 8,460 built

Most-produced helicopter ever: Soviet Mil Mi-8, more than 17,000

Crew of Mi-8: Three—pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer

Useful load: About 10,000 pounds

Passengers: 23

Cruise speed: 123 knots

Helicopter made famous in the 1970s on the hit TV show M*A*S*H*: Bell Model 47

Number produced: 5,600

Production run: 1946-1974

Powerplant: 280-hp Lycoming TVO-435-F1A, six-cylinder vertically mounted

Top speed: Around 90 knots

Capacity: Pilot plus one passenger or two stretchers

Most-produced U.S. helicopter: Bell UH-1

Official nickname: Iroquois

What everybody calls it: Huey

Production run: 1960-1987

Number built: 16,000

Call sign when a helicopter is carrying the president: Marine One

First president to use helicopters for transport: Dwight D. Eisenhower

Model first used: Bell UH-13J “Sioux”

Helicopters used as Marine One: Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King or VH-60N White Hawk

Nickname for these helicopters: White Tops, for their livery

Proposed Marine One upgrade: Lockheed Martin VH-71 Kestrel

Fate of program: Canceled

Reason for cancellation: Projected cost of $11.2 billion for 28 helicopters

Coolest helicopter ever: Airwolf from TV series of same name

Helicopter used for the show: Bell 222 light twin

Supposed capabilities of Airwolf: Stealthy and supersonic

First U.S. use of stealthy helicopters: Raid on Osama Bin Laden compound

Helicopters used: Heavily modified Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche

First supersonic helicopter: Dream on