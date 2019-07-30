Plane Facts: Oldest Aviators

An assortment of facts and quotes about old, bold pilots

Oldest competing aerobatic pilot: Ian Metcher

Age at record (2001): 86

Last age inverted: 95

Quote from wife: “I just worry when he drives.”

World’s oldest fighter pilot: Phil Frawley

Country: Australia

Age at retirement: 66

Years married: 45

Grandkids: 4

Fighter pilots trained: 499

Last flew: Hawk 127

Favorite fighter: MiG-21 supersonic jet

MiG-21s produced in world: 11,496

Record holder for oldest active pilot: Ernest Eli Smith

Age at time of record (2016): 98

Born: 1917

Also born in 1917: John F. Kennedy

Job at retirement: Beer truck driver

Age FAA grounded: 99

Reason: Health issues

Quote: “Flying doesn’t take special skills.”

Previous record holder: Pete Weber Jr.

Age at record (2015): 95 years, 4 months and 23 days

Years as pilot: 72

Models of aircraft flown: 37

Military branch: U.S. Army Air Corps (later the Air Force)

Service in WWII: P-38 fighter pilot

In-flight emergencies: 1

Occurred on: His wedding day

Landing site: Cornfield

Hours late for nuptial bliss: 4

Oldest active pilot ever recorded: Cole Kugel

Age at record (2007): 105

Born: 1902, one year before Wright Brothers’ historic flight

Year licensed: 1945

First plane: Piper Super Cruiser

Distance to ferry plane home: 1,250 miles

Technology used: Compass, road maps

Lifetime in-flight emergencies: 0

Quote: “I had a good life.”

Oldest active commercial pilot: Jun Takahashi

Born: 1922

Career at time of record (2014): Instructing, towing gliders

Total flight time: >25,000 hours

25,000 hours in years: 3

Quote: “The concept of retirement has never entered my mind.”

Previous career: Japanese Naval Air Force bomber pilot

Notable mission: Battle of Okinawa, WWII

Japanese planes that survived mission: 1

Flown by: Takahashi

Survival reason: Flew solo bomber runs instead of with group formation

Oldest to obtain FAA private pilot certificate: James Collins Warren

Year: 2010

Age: 87

Arrests: 2

Offense #1: Entered white-only officers club on military base with other black officers

Offense #2: Refused order to sign base regulation 85-2, an agreement of racial segregation

Black officers arrested in the Freeman Field mutiny: 161

Segregation ended in armed forces: 1948

Warren retired: 1978

Years of service: 35

Life’s mantra: “Let no one tell you that you can’t do it.”

Oldest pilot to solo helicopter: David Marks

Age: 87

Flight distance: 38.2 nm

Helicopter: Enstrom F28

Oldest person known to take first flight lesson: Virginia Mills

Place of residence: Vista Veranda Assisted Living Facility

Date of lesson: May 19, 2019

Date of birth: May 19, 1914

U.S. president in 1914: Woodrow Wilson

Shirt worn during lesson: “It took me 105 years to look this good.”