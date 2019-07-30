Plane Facts: Oldest Aviators

Oldest competing aerobatic pilot: Ian Metcher
Age at record (2001): 86
Last age inverted: 95
Quote from wife: “I just worry when he drives.”
World’s oldest fighter pilot: Phil Frawley
Country: Australia
Age at retirement: 66
Years married: 45
Grandkids: 4
Fighter pilots trained: 499
Last flew: Hawk 127
Favorite fighter: MiG-21 supersonic jet
MiG-21s produced in world: 11,496
Record holder for oldest active pilot: Ernest Eli Smith
Age at time of record (2016): 98
Born: 1917
Also born in 1917: John F. Kennedy
Job at retirement: Beer truck driver
Age FAA grounded: 99
Reason: Health issues
Quote: “Flying doesn’t take special skills.”
Previous record holder: Pete Weber Jr.
Age at record (2015): 95 years, 4 months and 23 days
Years as pilot: 72
Models of aircraft flown: 37
Military branch: U.S. Army Air Corps (later the Air Force)
Service in WWII: P-38 fighter pilot
In-flight emergencies: 1
Occurred on: His wedding day
Landing site: Cornfield
Hours late for nuptial bliss: 4
Oldest active pilot ever recorded: Cole Kugel
Age at record (2007): 105
Born: 1902, one year before Wright Brothers’ historic flight
Year licensed: 1945
First plane: Piper Super Cruiser
Distance to ferry plane home: 1,250 miles
Technology used: Compass, road maps
Lifetime in-flight emergencies: 0
Quote: “I had a good life.”
Oldest active commercial pilot: Jun Takahashi
Born: 1922
Career at time of record (2014): Instructing, towing gliders
Total flight time: >25,000 hours
25,000 hours in years: 3
Quote: “The concept of retirement has never entered my mind.”
Previous career: Japanese Naval Air Force bomber pilot
Notable mission: Battle of Okinawa, WWII
Japanese planes that survived mission: 1
Flown by: Takahashi
Survival reason: Flew solo bomber runs instead of with group formation
Oldest to obtain FAA private pilot certificate: James Collins Warren
Year: 2010
Age: 87
Arrests: 2
Offense #1: Entered white-only officers club on military base with other black officers
Offense #2: Refused order to sign base regulation 85-2, an agreement of racial segregation
Black officers arrested in the Freeman Field mutiny: 161
Segregation ended in armed forces: 1948
Warren retired: 1978
Years of service: 35
Life’s mantra: “Let no one tell you that you can’t do it.”
Oldest pilot to solo helicopter: David Marks
Age: 87
Flight distance: 38.2 nm
Helicopter: Enstrom F28
Oldest person known to take first flight lesson: Virginia Mills
Place of residence: Vista Veranda Assisted Living Facility
Date of lesson: May 19, 2019
Date of birth: May 19, 1914
U.S. president in 1914: Woodrow Wilson
Shirt worn during lesson: “It took me 105 years to look this good.”