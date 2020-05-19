Plane Facts: Skywriting

The history and evolution of skywriting

First documented: 1915

Message: “Good Night” by Art Smith (U.S. barnstormer)

First used in public advertising: November 1922

Location: New York Times Square

Message: “CALL VANDERBILT 7200”

“VANDERBILT 7200:” Phone number to hotel where the pilot was staying

Phone calls hotel received in three-hour span: 47,000

Skywriting Corporation of America (SCA) founded: 1923

First SCA advertiser: Lucky Strike Cigarettes

Message: “L S M F T” (Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco)

Other major advertiser: Pepsi-Cola

States where Pepsi advertised: 48

Pepsi skywriting ads in 1940: 2,225

Maneuvers required to write the word “PEPSI:” 17

Minutes needed: 10

What the media dubbed skywriting: “Celestial vandalism”

Popularity decline: 1950s (television)

Reason: TV ads not weather-dependent

Became popular again: 2010s

Cause: Social media

Reason: Messages shared online boost ad visibility

Ideal weather: Cool, humid, windless, clear

Common altitude: 10,000 feet

Aircraft speed: ~150 mph

What creates skywriting smoke: Paraffin oil in exhaust

Degrees at which paraffin vaporizes: 1,500°

Environmental concerns: None

Width of smoke streams: 75 feet

Time needed to create a single letter: 60-90 seconds

Average size of each letter: 1 mile tall

Letter capacity of each message: 12

Radius of message visibility: 30 miles

Minutes visible before dissipating: ~20

Average cost: $2,500

Most popular non-ad message: Marriage proposals

Average proposals written/year by one NYC company: 50

Hi-tech version of skywriting: “Skytyping”

Method: Software signals plane to emit small, uniform smoke puffs

Resembles: Dot Matrix Printing

Aircraft used for each skytyping assignment: Five or more

Special maneuvering required: None

Characters written/minute: 10-12

Maximum letter capacity for skytyping: 30

Skytyping teams in U.S.: 3 Cost: $15,000+/message