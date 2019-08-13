September 2019 Crossword Key

September 2019 Crossword Puzzle
The crossword puzzle from Plane & Pilot's September 2019 issue.

 

Across

    1  Tecnam P2002 ____ Mk2

    4  The G in RGLs

    8  Leonardo's Flying ___, aka "ornithopter"

  10  ____ Petrel S

  11  FAA's domain

  12  Race track circuit

  13  Windy

  14  Approved

  15  Vanity

  16  Little bit

  17  Comedian

  19  Legend ___

  21  Log

  24  Response to a captain

  25  __-pilot

  26  __plane

  28  Inert gas used in airships

  30  Dangerous

  31  Moniker

  32  Motorless flier

  33  ____ RV-12

Down

    1  Machine for practice flights on the ground

    2  Used a parachute, perhaps

    3  ____ Skyreach

    4  More than breezy

    5  Final path before landing

    6  Ventured

    7  German high wing, 2 words

    9  __ __ rule (usually)

  18  Concept plane that is being piloted by Airbus and Dutch Airline KLM, 2 words

  20  Held up

  22  Flight Design ___

  23  Established line for a flight

  24  __ Dhabi

  27  ___storming, acting like early pilots

  28  Be greedy about

  29  Spoil

The crossword key for the puzzle in Plane & Pilot's September 2019 issue.

