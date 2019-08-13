September 2019 Crossword Key

Across

1 Tecnam P2002 ____ Mk2

4 The G in RGLs

8 Leonardo's Flying ___, aka "ornithopter"

10 ____ Petrel S

11 FAA's domain

12 Race track circuit

13 Windy

14 Approved

15 Vanity

16 Little bit

17 Comedian

19 Legend ___

21 Log

24 Response to a captain

25 __-pilot

26 __plane

28 Inert gas used in airships

30 Dangerous

31 Moniker

32 Motorless flier

33 ____ RV-12

Down

1 Machine for practice flights on the ground

2 Used a parachute, perhaps

3 ____ Skyreach

4 More than breezy

5 Final path before landing

6 Ventured

7 German high wing, 2 words

9 __ __ rule (usually)

18 Concept plane that is being piloted by Airbus and Dutch Airline KLM, 2 words

20 Held up

22 Flight Design ___

23 Established line for a flight

24 __ Dhabi

27 ___storming, acting like early pilots

28 Be greedy about

29 Spoil