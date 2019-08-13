September 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1 Tecnam P2002 ____ Mk2
4 The G in RGLs
8 Leonardo's Flying ___, aka "ornithopter"
10 ____ Petrel S
11 FAA's domain
12 Race track circuit
13 Windy
14 Approved
15 Vanity
16 Little bit
17 Comedian
19 Legend ___
21 Log
24 Response to a captain
25 __-pilot
26 __plane
28 Inert gas used in airships
30 Dangerous
31 Moniker
32 Motorless flier
33 ____ RV-12
Down
1 Machine for practice flights on the ground
2 Used a parachute, perhaps
3 ____ Skyreach
4 More than breezy
5 Final path before landing
6 Ventured
7 German high wing, 2 words
9 __ __ rule (usually)
18 Concept plane that is being piloted by Airbus and Dutch Airline KLM, 2 words
20 Held up
22 Flight Design ___
23 Established line for a flight
24 __ Dhabi
27 ___storming, acting like early pilots
28 Be greedy about
29 Spoil