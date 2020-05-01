Survey: Should EAA Have Canceled Oshkosh?

On May 1st, EAA canceled its annual AirVenture Fly-In, the largest airshow in the world. We would love to hear your views on it.

EAA announced today (Friday, May 1st) that it was canceling the 2020 edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. With a nation seemingly polarized about the issue of social distancing, we wanted to get your views on the organization’s decision to call off the event 80 days before it was scheduled to begin.

Note: The survey was changed to simplify a question that was worded in a confusing or incorrect manner and another question was added to allow our readers to weigh in on what some thought were two elements in the previous, now simplified question.