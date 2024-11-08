Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1929 Brunner Winkle Bird Model A

It’s not every day an airworthy, 95-year-old, museum-quality historic aircraft is listed for sale, but this bargain checks all of those boxes and is available on Aircraft For Sale for $90,000.

Manufactured between 1928 and 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, some 220-240 examples were built before the effects of the Great Depression put the company out of business. But an estimated 70 still survive, and this is one of them.

With a tubular steel fuselage and wood wings, all covered in fabric, the Bird features conventional construction techniques. Originally powered by a Curtiss OX-5 V-8 producing 90 hp, this example has been reengined with a 7-cylinder Continental W670. A massive upgrade, this engine is commonly used in PT-17 Stearman biplanes and is far easier to own in terms of maintenance and parts availability.

[Courtesy: Martin Chorley]

Additionally, the radial engine produces more than twice the power of the stock powerplant. With the power of a Stearman and an airframe that’s 500-600 pounds lighter, this airplane will handily outperform the stock version.

But performance numbers aren’t what the Bird is about. A historic biplane that’s nearly a century old is about transporting the owner back in time to the golden era of aviation and taking friends for memorable rides on peaceful summer evenings among the scent of freshly cut hayfields below.

With a total airframe time of 1,020 hours (less than 11 hours per year), 208 hours on the engine since major overhaul, and cared for after a full restoration, this machine can be considered a living, flying museum piece even after it’s passed on to a private owner.

