Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1946 Piper J-3 Cub

One of the most popular types of all time has few rivals when it comes to pure flying enjoyment.

Every so often, it’s possible to find beautiful vintage aircraft for under $100,000—though many still require a fair bit of attention to bring them up to speed mechanically and aesthetically.

One of the most popular—and beloved—aircraft types of all time, the J-3 Cub has few rivals when it comes to pure flying enjoyment over fragrant farm fields on a warm, sunny summer day. Flyable with the door and window wide open and possessing some of the most docile handling of any taildragger, the Cub welcomes newcomers with open arms.

This particular example has a remarkably low 1,345 hours on the airframe and has always been hangared. It includes complete logs starting from the day it was delivered from the factory in 1946, and the current owner has made some intelligent modifications, including sealed struts, metal spars, and upgraded brakes. All signs indicate the airplane has been cared for in a thoughtful, meticulous manner.

Inside, the Cub transports the pilot backward in time more quickly than it does forward, through the air. Original gauges and black vinyl interior provide a look—and flying experience—nearly identical to what it provided when it was brand-new 78 years ago. While it presently lacks an electrical system, the seller notes that it’s possible to install a starter and/or alternator if desired.

As an added bonus, the weight of this Cub means it qualifies as a light sport aircraft (LSA), enabling pilots to fly it without medical certificates. For this listing, the owner went the extra mile and provided a detailed walkaround video, linked in the ad.

If you’re looking for arguably the best airplane for pure stick-and-rudder fun—and one that has been particularly well cared for—few examples offer the balance of qualities as this Cub. With continued care, there’s little reason to doubt it will provide the next owners with another 80 years of flying fun.