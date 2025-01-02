Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1960 Cessna 210 Centurion

For many, the ultimate single-engine piston aircraft is the Cessna 182 Skylane. With four seats, 230 hp, great carrying capacity, and docile handling characteristics, it’s truly a jack--of-all-trades that does everything fairly well.

But with most examples priced at $100,000 to $200,000, they don’t come cheap. However, look a bit deeper into Cessna’s other models, and you’ll find that older 210s, like today’s bargain at $70,000, offer nearly identical capabilities for a far lower price.

Manufactured from 1957 through ’86, the Cessna 210 has taken on more than one form throughout its history. Many people automatically envision the later, strutless, six-seat models that often incorporate turbocharging and pressurization, with correspondingly high prices. But the early four-seat 210s were essentially retractable-gear 182s with 30 additional horsepower.

While a retractable-gear airplane inherently entails higher maintenance and insurance costs, it’s tough to argue with a savings of $30,000-$80,000. Indeed, it would take many years to make up for that price difference in maintenance or insurance. And the higher cruise speeds provide some additional benefit, as well.

This particular 210 appears to be an excellent example of the type. With just over 5,000 hours on the airframe, it has flown more than many others of the era. But with only 119 hours since major overhaul, the engine will likely serve for decades before requiring another.

A number of thoughtful upgrades have been installed. All seats have shoulder harnesses, the brakes have been upgraded to heavy-duty, double-puck units, and flap gap seals add a bit more cruise speed. Perhaps best of all, the expensive-to-replace gear saddles have been changed out recently, checking one larger maintenance item off the list.

Inside, the IFR panel is cleanly laid out, with a Stratus ADS-B transponder, digital tachometer, and EDM 700 engine monitor. A fuel flow computer helps with fuel management, and an angle-of-attack indicator provides more useful information than airspeed during STOL operations.