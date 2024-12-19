Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 150F

As the world’s Cessna 150 fleet approaches and even exceeds 60 years of age, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find clean, lower-time examples. It’s becoming even more difficult to find such examples that are well-kept, with nice-looking paint and lower-time engines.

First flown in 1957, nearly 24,000 examples of the venerable Cessna 150 have been produced over the years. For the first-time owner, this bodes well. Parts are plentiful, virtually every mechanic is familiar with the type, and the flying characteristics are docile enough for even brand-new pilots.

Additionally, ownership and operating costs are among the lowest of any certified type out there. From insurance to fuel burn, only smaller experimentals are likely to top the 150’s performance in these areas.

This particular 150 has even more going for it. The modern paint scheme utilizes unique colors and is reportedly a 7 out of 10 in terms of condition. The inclusion of wheel pants creates a finished, factory look while improving cruising speed by a few knots.

With 5,250 hours on the airframe, this 150 stands out among much of the fleet that have been used for trainers for tens of thousands of hours. Better yet, the Continental O-200 has only 475 hours since major overhaul in 2002. The engine sports Millennium cylinders and a new alternator, further shortening the list of likely maintenance items down the road for the next owner.

Inside, a Garmin GNC300XL GPS/com handles both communications and navigation duties. While the backup com radios are marked “inop,” they leave ample space in the panel for future upgrades. ADS-B Out duties are provided by a wingtip unit, ensuring Class B and C airspace remains easily accessible.

The interior shows well, with sheepskin seat covers to make winter flying in cold climates more bearable and decent-looking plastic trim. Shoulder harnesses are a wise upgrade that increases safety substantially. And the aftermarket Rosen sun visors replace the annoying and often loose factory set.

For an entry-level or simply economical airplane, this 150 checks many boxes. While there are faster options and larger options available, few provide such an effective combination of economy and fun.