Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 172 Skyhawk

With engine overhauls on six-cylinder Continentals approaching $40,000 with wait times of several months, there’s a lot to be said for purchasing an airplane with all of those headaches behind it. With only 100 hours since major overhaul on the engine and propeller, today’s bargain does just that and is available for $99,000 on AircraftForSale.

Ownership doesn’t come much easier than in the form of a proven Cessna 172. With so many examples manufactured over the years, both parts and qualified service are easily sourced. Additionally, the flying qualities are fantastic, whether training, pleasure flying, cross-countries, or a combination of it all is the task at hand.

Built in 1965, this F-model sports the earliest engine fitted to the 172, the Continental O-300. With six cylinders and 145 horsepower, this engine has two more cylinders and fifteen fewer horsepower than later 172s. In exchange for the lower power rating, the six-cylinder is well-respected among owners for its surprisingly smooth operation and robust durability. It’s also known for powering the airplane that to this day holds the endurance record, staying aloft for a staggering 64 days.

While staying aloft for months at a time and refueling in flight from automobiles below might not be in your plans, enjoying safety and reliability between burger stops might. An assortment of intelligent modifications helps to achieve this. The vacuum system has been removed entirely, for example. In its place are two AV-30 flight instruments.

The brakes, tires, magnetos, battery, and starter have also been replaced. Landing and taxi lights have been upgraded to LEDs. Best of all, the airframe has only 2,500 hours since new, making it markedly fresher than the vast majority of legacy 172s available on the market today.

If you’re looking for an airplane that’s unlikely to require major maintenance anytime soon, this pairing of a low-time airframe and freshly overhauled engine and propeller provides a compelling option that will likely provide decades of flying fun.

