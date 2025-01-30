Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1967 Cessna 150G

When shopping for a new airplane, particularly one’s first airplane, it’s important to find a mechanically sound example for safety. It’s also advisable to find an example with some of the larger upgrades and maintenance items out of the way to avoid hefty future expenses. At $42,000, today’s bargain—a 1967 Cessna 150G—has had some major items addressed to ease the next owner's first years of ownership.

With so many examples produced over several decades, docile handling characteristics, minimal fuel burn, and ample parts availability, certificated airplanes don’t get much easier to own than the Cessna 150. For fun trips to fly-ins and grass fields or for flight training and time building, the little two-place Cessna is the perfect solution for a number of missions. And with only two seats, it’s far less expensive to insure than many other types.

With many 150s showing well over 10,000 hours in their airframe logbooks, today’s example is relatively low-time, with only 4,293. Additionally, it’s been flown nearly 300 hours over the past year and a half, making it a safer, better-sorted alternative than others that have sat in the hangar (or on the ramp) unused for months or years.

Even more recently, this 150 has received a fresh top overhaul. While the midtime Continental O-200A has 970 hours since major overhaul, the cylinders have only 5 hours, setting the next owner up for a long stretch of reliable operation. A new carburetor is the icing on the cake.

Inside, a set of shoulder harnesses substantially increases safety. While the seats and upholstery are clearly not new, they’re also not obviously damaged or overly worn. The panel retains the standard gyros and steam gauges but has been updated with a Garmin 496 GPS. A Stratus transponder with ADS-B Out ensures you can access Class Bravo and Charlie airports without concern.

The reason this 150 isn’t listed at $50,000 or more is the paint. Rated by the seller as only 4/10, it is clearly worn and faded. But on the plus side, it’s an attractive, period-correct Cessna scheme in classic red and white. For such substantial cost savings, the next owner can chalk it up to patina and pocket the difference as they enjoy one of the most successful general aviation aircraft types ever produced.