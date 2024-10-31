Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1967 Mooney M20F Executive 21

Throughout the decades that four-place, retractable-gear GA aircraft have been available, few offer the balance of speed and efficiency as the Mooney M20 series.

Often requiring only 180 hp to deliver true cross-country capability, owners fall in love with the low fuel burn as they nip at the heels of far more powerful types. Today’s bargain offers legendary Mooney capability with a bit more power and is available on Aircraft For Sale for $72,900.

Produced from 1955 into the 2000s, more than 11,000 Mooney M20s have been delivered. The type evolved greatly, beginning with early examples with only 150 hp and cramped back seats and culminating with “long body” versions with nearly 300 hp that arrived in the 1990s.

The M20F featured today splits the difference, with an additional foot of fuselage length added ahead of the back seats and a healthy 200 hp.



With interior and exterior color schemes that are refreshingly timeless and sophisticated compared with many examples from the late 1960s, this 1967 model can easily be mistaken for a younger one. Upgraded with a one-piece windshield and a three-blade prop, it has shed some of the more antiquated features that might otherwise give away its age.

Additional modernization has taken place under the skin. A costly fuel tank STC has been complied with through the installation of modern fuel bladders, landing gear shock discs have been refreshed this year, and the original generator has been upgraded to an alternator.

Inside, the panel is dated, but unlike many Mooneys of the era, it’s neat and orderly. The tidy radio stack, mounted centrally and up high on the panel, is easily upgraded to modern radios and GPS navigators. And by replacing the gyro instruments with solid-state equivalents, the new owner can shed the vacuum system entirely, saving weight and complexity to boot.

But even as is the current panel provides a solid IFR platform for training or traveling.

With 1,295 hours since major overhaul on the engine and 3,839 hours on the airframe, years of enjoyment marked by speed and efficiency await the next owner.