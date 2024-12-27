Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1968 Mooney M20F Executive 21
Experience Mooney’s legacy of speed and efficiency with this upgraded, budget-friendly M-20. Perfect for cross-country flights.
From short-field capability to payload to cruising speed, every aircraft is a balance of strengths and compromises. Among single-engine piston types, few manufacturers have optimized speed and efficiency as effectively as Mooney. Indeed, when designing the first examples, Al Mooney set a target of achieving 1 mile per hour per horsepower - and achieved that. At $68,000, today’s bargain brings this performance closer an entry-level price point.
First flown in 1953, the M-20 began as a small, 150-horsepower airplane with a cramped back seat and few creature comforts. The M-20 series culminated with the “long-body” 280-horsepower M-20V Acclaim Ultra, certified in 2017. But many consider the “medium-body” M-20F, G, J, and K versions to offer the best balance of space, performance, and economy.
With the tried-and-true, 200-horsepower Lycoming IO-360, this M-20 has more power than the earlier medium-body Mooneys, boosting takeoff, climb, and cruise performance. But this example has been modified with a Powerflow tuned exhaust, a modernized windshield, flap-gap seals, and slicker wing-root fairings for even better performance.
The exterior shows well, with 7/10 paint in subtle colors and a simple scheme that accentuates the forward-swept lines of the unique Mooney tail. The interior was renovated just two years ago, and sports attractive two-tone seats and colors that complement the exterior. Together, the interior and exterior create a look that’s far more modern than many other 56-year-old airplanes.
The panel is simple and straightforward, with basic gauges, King radios, and a Garmin GPS/COM. Engine gauges are neatly grouped together, with a modern fuel-flow computer that’s linked to the GPS to provide confidence with fuel management. ADS-B in and out functionality ensures you’ll be able to access any airspace while monitoring ADS-B compliant traffic around you.
With 6,225 hours total time and 1,940 since major overhaul, this Mooney has been flown a fair amount, but complete logs and no damage history indicate it has also been properly cared for. For a fast, efficient cross-country machine under $100,000, this Mooney could be just the ticket.
