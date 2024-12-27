NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Subscribe

Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1968 Mooney M20F Executive 21

Experience Mooney’s legacy of speed and efficiency with this upgraded, budget-friendly M-20. Perfect for cross-country flights.

Jason McDowell
Jason McDowell

Image: PacTex Aviation

From short-field capability to payload to cruising speed, every aircraft is a balance of strengths and compromises. Among single-engine piston types, few manufacturers have optimized speed and efficiency as effectively as Mooney. Indeed, when designing the first examples, Al Mooney set a target of achieving 1 mile per hour per horsepower - and achieved that. At $68,000, today’s bargain brings this performance closer an entry-level price point.

First flown in 1953, the M-20 began as a small, 150-horsepower airplane with a cramped back seat and few creature comforts. The M-20 series culminated with the “long-body” 280-horsepower M-20V Acclaim Ultra, certified in 2017. But many consider the “medium-body” M-20F, G, J, and K versions to offer the best balance of space, performance, and economy.

With the tried-and-true, 200-horsepower Lycoming IO-360, this M-20 has more power than the earlier medium-body Mooneys, boosting takeoff, climb, and cruise performance. But this example has been modified with a Powerflow tuned exhaust, a modernized windshield, flap-gap seals, and slicker wing-root fairings for even better performance.

The exterior shows well, with 7/10 paint in subtle colors and a simple scheme that accentuates the forward-swept lines of the unique Mooney tail. The interior was renovated just two years ago, and sports attractive two-tone seats and colors that complement the exterior. Together, the interior and exterior create a look that’s far more modern than many other 56-year-old airplanes.

The panel is simple and straightforward, with basic gauges, King radios, and a Garmin GPS/COM. Engine gauges are neatly grouped together, with a modern fuel-flow computer that’s linked to the GPS to provide confidence with fuel management. ADS-B in and out functionality ensures you’ll be able to access any airspace while monitoring ADS-B compliant traffic around you.

With 6,225 hours total time and 1,940 since major overhaul, this Mooney has been flown a fair amount, but complete logs and no damage history indicate it has also been properly cared for. For a fast, efficient cross-country machine under $100,000, this Mooney could be just the ticket.

Learn more about Mooney ownership here.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com

aircraft bargainsaircraft for salemooneyMooney Executive M20F
Jason McDowell
Jason McDowellAuthor
Jason McDowell is a private pilot and Cessna 170 owner based in Madison, Wisconsin. He enjoys researching obscure aviation history and serves as a judge for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association. He can be found on Instagram as @cessnateur.
Related Stories
Return to Form
AircraftReturn to FormMarc Cook
Bomber Camp
AircraftBomber CampKris Caldwell
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 150F
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 150FJason McDowell
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2011 Cessna 162 Skycatcher
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2011 Cessna 162 SkycatcherJason McDowell
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2000 Glasair I
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2000 Glasair IJason McDowell
Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1958 Piper PA-18 Super Cub
AircraftBargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1958 Piper PA-18 Super CubJason McDowell

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe