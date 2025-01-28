Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1972 Piper PA-28 Cherokee

Ask experienced aircraft owners for advice on a great first airplane, and overwhelmingly, you’ll hear some common pieces of advice. Chief among them is to buy an airplane that fits the majority of your expected missions and buy a sorted example that has been well cared for. With no damage history and complete logs, today’s bargain is a veritable jack-of-all-trades that can be yours for $80,000.

With over 32,000 examples built since 1961, the Piper PA-28 Cherokee is one of the most iconic general aviation aircraft of all time. Commonly pitted against the similarly iconic Cessna 172 Skyhawk, the Cherokee has long been the default all-around, four-place airplane for pilots who prefer the low-wing configuration. With docile handling, well-balanced qualities, and plentiful, easy-to-find parts and maintenance expertise, it’s easy to see why.

Built in 1972, today’s example has a bit more power and, thus, is not quite as lethargic as the earliest examples. Equipped with a 150hp Lycoming O-320 that has 1,600 hours since major overhaul, the extra ten horsepower is minor on paper but quite noticeable in operation. Additionally, this Cherokee has a stainless steel Power Flow exhaust, which is claimed to increase the output of the O-320 by up to 23 horsepower with a 1-2 gallon per hour reduction in fuel burn.

This Cherokee looks newer than it is, with paint and interior that were both redone in 2005. The paint, in particular, is far more modern than the original paint scheme, with a bold blue that stands out on the ramp. Inside, the current owner has kept the front seats protected with covers, and a neutral gray upholstery makes for a pleasant cabin environment. As an added safety measure, the front seats are equipped with shoulder harnesses.

While the panel retains the traditional six-pack of steam gauges and a vacuum system, it is neatly laid out with good plastics and an orderly arrangement. A Garmin GTX330 transponder, GTN650 GPS, and GNC300XL GPS/Com provide some modernization, and a RAM ball provides a convenient mounting point for your tablet.

With regular use and no damage history, this Cherokee will likely serve its next owner for years to come.