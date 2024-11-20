Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1977 Grumman American AA-1C Lynx

This little airplane could provide its next owner with a sportier and speedier flying experience.

Most entry-level airplanes in the 100 hp range tend to exhibit similar qualities. Sluggish handling, even more sluggish cruise speeds, and in the case of Cessna 150s and 152s, a rather claustrophobic cabin with limited visibility.

But with snappy handling, a cruise speed of around 120 knots, and panoramic visibility out of the fighter-like sliding canopy, today’s bargain—a 1977 Grumman American AA-1C Lynx—is a notable exception to the rule.

Originally built by Jim Bede and intended to be offered as a kitbuilt aircraft, the Grumman AA-1 first flew in 1968, and some 1,800 examples were built in the subsequent 10 years. Four versions were manufactured during that time—the AA-1, AA-1A, AA-1B, and the example here, the AA-1C. The AA-1C was the rarest of the bunch with just over 200 examples built, and it incorporated a number of enhancements, including a redesigned wing that offered more docile handling characteristics than the initial AA-1.

With a 125 hp engine STC, this particular example boasts 17 more horsepower than the stock version and reportedly cruises in the 120-knot range. Grumman owners rave about the snappy and responsive roll control and especially enjoy the ability to fly with the sliding canopy partially open.

This AA-1C has just under 3,000 hours on the airframe and 781 hours on the engine since the last major overhaul, which took place in 1997. Compressions are listed as good, and the only known damage history is an incident involving a taxiway light. Paint and interior are both listed as 7/10, with no hail damage or delamination of the bonded airframe sections.

While the panel is equipped with a dated radio stack, its overall condition is neat and well cared for. With such an orderly panel, it should present little trouble to slide in an upgraded stack of radios and avionics. The seats also present well, with plush padding and no apparent rips or tears in the fabric.

Compared with most other options in the $25,000-35,000 price range, this little Grumman could provide its next owner with a sportier and speedier flying experience. And with the robust network of Grumman owners and dedicated service centers, it should be no problem to find parts and qualified maintenance professionals.

All of this adds up to an intriguing way to have fun flying while on a budget.