Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1979 Cessna 152

One of the worst things one can do to an airplane is let it sit unused. Conversely, one of the very best things one can do is fly it regularly and maintain it with an open checkbook. Today’s bargain is firmly in the latter category and is available for $79,950 on AircraftForSale.

Cessna 150s and 152s run the gamut between $25,000 basketcases in need of paint and engine overhauls on up to better-than-new, museum-quality examples with six-figure prices. While trending toward the upper end of the price range, this 152 has a lot going for it. Not only have many parts been upgraded—it’s been meticulously maintained and flown an average of 200 hours per year for the last five years.

Among the various modifications, one of the most notable is the complete removal of the vacuum system. In its place are two AV30s, a Garmin Aera 660 GPS, and a Garmin GTX345 transponder with ADS-B in and out. A new nav/com and dual USB ports complete the refreshed panel, and a Tanis preheat system ensure cold weather doesn’t bring your flying to a halt.

A total of 1,134 hours since major overhaul on the Lycoming O-235 means the engine is approximately halfway to TBO. This equates to many years of flying for most owners. Additionally, the last five annual inspections have been performed by Poplar Grove Airmotive, one of the most renowned maintenance facilities in the Midwest.

For a simple, proven airplane that has been extremely well sorted, thoroughly updated, and flown regularly, this 152 is tough to beat.

