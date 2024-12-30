Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1992 Stolp SA-300 Starduster Too

With WWII well behind us, biplanes have become, for the most part, charming novelties. Whether used for nostalgic summertime flights above fragrant hay fields or mind-bending aerobatic maneuvers, many biplane types, like the Stearman and the Pitts, specialize in one type of flying. But few biplanes provide the balanced array of capabilities offered by today’s bargain, a 1992 Stolp Starduster Too listed for $40,000.

A kit-built airplane derived from the 1950s-era Starduster, the Starduster Too incorporates a steel-tube fuselage and wooden wings, all covered in fabric. The airframe is rated to plus or minus 6 Gs and is able to perform basic aerobatics. Airframe plans, kits and parts are readily available from Aircraft Spruce & Specialty, making ongoing maintenance more straightforward than many homebuilt types.

With a gross weight of 1,700 lbs and an empty weight of 1,175 lbs, this particular Starduster has a useful load of 529 lbs. When paired with the 180-horsepower Lycoming O-360, the healthy power-to-weight ratio makes for spritely takeoff and climb performance. The fixed-pitch Sensenich propeller keeps the front end light while reducing ongoing maintenance.

Interior and exterior are both rated as a 9+, corresponding to the relatively young age of the airplane. The vibrant red, white, and blue paint stands out on any ramp, and the clean, tidy interior also reflects the airplane’s (and the engine’s) low 489-hour time.

The tidy rear cockpit is fully outfitted with a Garmin 496 GPS, G-meter and engine monitor. Up front, passengers have a tachometer, altimeter, and airspeed indicator for reference. The front cockpit includes a cover for solo flight from the rear.

Let’s put this into a different perspective. The cost of an O-360 engine overhaul is roughly $30,000-40,000. At the time of this writing, there are multiple low to mid-time O-360s available in the same price range. At $40,000, this Starduster costs about what the engine itself commonly sells for but comes in the form of a complete, well-sorted, and extremely fun airplane.