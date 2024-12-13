Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2000 Glasair I

In the world of certified aircraft, obtaining something that’s younger than 25 years old and cruises at over 160 knots would likely involve a Mooney M20R or Bonanza A36 and would cost a quarter- to a half-million dollars. But at $80,000, today’s bargain satisfies a need for speed at a much more palatable price.

This 2000 Glasair I builds upon a legacy of experimental aircraft that began in 1979, when the first Glasair took flight. Known for affordable speed, some 800 examples have been built over the years before the introduction of the later Glasair II and Glasair III. The Glasair I was notable as the first premolded composite aircraft available to amateur builders.

As Glasairs go, this example, with its fixed tricycle gear, is one of the simplest to fly, maintain, and insure. Indeed, with other ones sporting taildragger configurations or fully retractable gear, insurance costs, in particular, can become a significant obstacle to ownership.

With a fixed-pitch Catto propeller and a tried-and-true Lycoming O-320, engine management and maintenance are similarly straightforward. The prop was custom-designed and optimized for cruise speed, which the seller claims is over 160 knots. If that doesn’t satisfy the need for fun, the seller also points out that the airplane is aerobatic, provided no negative-G maneuvers are conducted.

Inside, the panel is simple and straightforward, with a traditional six-pack of flight instruments and a neat, orderly layout. Communication duties are handled by a Garmin GTR radio, and a GDL 82 provides ADS-B Out capabilities. An Electronics International fuel flow display helps with fuel management, and as the operator of an avionics shop, the seller is willing to assist with adding navigation equipment.

With only 320 hours on the airframe, full logs, a history of being hangared, and no damage reports, this Glasair is just the ticket for someone looking for a healthy cruise speed with straightforward ownership.