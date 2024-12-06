Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2007 American Legend Aircraft AL3 Classic Cub

Typically, 1940s-era aircraft and vintage warbirds require the owner to adopt maintenance as a second hobby, diligently replacing aging parts and regularly sourcing new ones as their machine approaches eighty years of service.

Fortunately, there are alternatives for owners who would prefer to focus more on flying and less on historic stewardship. For example, today’s bargain combines a historic warbird flying experience with modern reliability and is available for $87,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

Based on Piper’s legendary J-3 Cub and sporting World War II-era U.S. Army L-4 Grasshopper colors, this unique airplane was factory-built in 2007 as a light sport aircraft (LSA). This means it can be flown by sport pilots without an FAA medical certificate. This particular example is a two-owner airplane, hangared since new and looks the part.

Equipped with a 100 hp Continental O-200, this Classic Cub is not only newer and less maintenance-intensive than original Cubs—it’s also peppier than most. The seller reports cruising at a true airspeed (TAS) of 85 mph and 6 gallons per hour at 3,000 feet. Both the airframe and engine have 996 hours of operation since new.

Performance-wise, this Cub will likely demonstrate figures similar to Legend Aircraft’s published data. This includes a 210-foot takeoff roll and a 700-foot-per-minute rate of climb. However, this example is fitted with an aluminum McCauley propeller as opposed to the Catto composite prop included on new Classic Cubs.

Unlike many J-3-based Cubs, this example has a full electrical system, enabling easy starts, and a panel-mounted radio and transponder. The panel is arranged intelligently, with a space (and mount) available for a cell phone or tablet in the center section. Also, unlike many J-3-based Cubs, this one has both left- and right-side cockpit doors.